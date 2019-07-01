Robotic Vacuum Cleaner World Market (2019-2024): Consumers' Preference for Smart & Innovative Electrical Appliances Spur Demand
DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global robotic vacuum cleaner market was worth US$ 3.9 Billion in 2018. The market value is projected to reach US$ 7.5 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.4% during 2019-2024.
Changing socio-economic factors such as an increasing number of working women, escalating income levels in households and a consequent rise in purchasing power have positively impacted the sales of robotic vacuum cleaners which are yet to attain mass acceptance due to their high costs.
Furthermore, growing inclination towards cleanliness and hygiene coupled with busy schedules and reduced time for household chores has increased the demand for robotic vacuum cleaners.
Another factor responsible for the growth of the market is the consumers' preference for smart and innovative electrical appliances. For instance, some variants of robotic vacuum cleaners are extremely advanced in terms of technology and are equipped with 360 cameras and additional sensors to aid in navigation.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global robotic vacuum cleaner market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global robotic vacuum cleaner industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type of charging?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global robotic vacuum cleaner industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global robotic vacuum cleaner industry?
- What is the structure of the global robotic vacuum cleaner industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global robotic vacuum cleaner industry?
- What are the profit margins in the global robotic vacuum cleaner industry?
Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Type of Charging
5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by End-User
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Robotic Floor Vacuum Cleaner
6.2 Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner
7 Market Breakup by Type of Charging
7.1 Manual Charging
7.2 Automatic Charging
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Institutional/Direct Sales
8.2 Retail Sales
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Vacuum Cleaning Only
9.2 Vacuum Cleaning and Mopping
10 Market Breakup by End-User
10.1 Residential
10.2 Commercial
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 Europe
11.2 North America
11.3 Asia-Pacific
11.4 Middle East & Africa
11.5 Latin America
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
15.1 Price Indicators
15.2 Price Structure
15.3 Margin Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 iRobot Corporation
16.3.2 Ecovacs Robotics
16.3.3 Neato Robotics
16.3.4 Dyson Ltd.
16.3.5 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
16.3.6 Maytronics Ltd.
16.3.7 Metapo Inc.
16.3.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
16.3.9 LG Electronics Inc.
16.3.10 Panasonic Corporation
16.3.11 Miele & Cie KG
16.3.12 Hayward Industries Inc.
16.3.13 Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd.
16.3.14 Sharp Corporation
16.3.15 ILIFE Robotics Technology
16.3.16 Vorwerk & Co. KG
16.3.17 Taurus Group
16.3.18 Groupe Seb Deutschland GmbH
16.3.19 Pentair PLC
16.3.20 bObsweep Inc.
