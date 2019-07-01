Robotic Vacuum Cleaner World Market (2019-2024): Consumers' Preference for Smart & Innovative Electrical Appliances Spur Demand

DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global robotic vacuum cleaner market was worth US$ 3.9 Billion in 2018. The market value is projected to reach US$ 7.5 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.4% during 2019-2024.

Changing socio-economic factors such as an increasing number of working women, escalating income levels in households and a consequent rise in purchasing power have positively impacted the sales of robotic vacuum cleaners which are yet to attain mass acceptance due to their high costs.

Furthermore, growing inclination towards cleanliness and hygiene coupled with busy schedules and reduced time for household chores has increased the demand for robotic vacuum cleaners.

Another factor responsible for the growth of the market is the consumers' preference for smart and innovative electrical appliances. For instance, some variants of robotic vacuum cleaners are extremely advanced in terms of technology and are equipped with 360 cameras and additional sensors to aid in navigation.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global robotic vacuum cleaner market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global robotic vacuum cleaner industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type of charging?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global robotic vacuum cleaner industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global robotic vacuum cleaner industry?

What is the structure of the global robotic vacuum cleaner industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global robotic vacuum cleaner industry?

What are the profit margins in the global robotic vacuum cleaner industry?

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Type of Charging

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by End-User

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Robotic Floor Vacuum Cleaner

6.2 Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner



7 Market Breakup by Type of Charging

7.1 Manual Charging

7.2 Automatic Charging



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Institutional/Direct Sales

8.2 Retail Sales



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Vacuum Cleaning Only

9.2 Vacuum Cleaning and Mopping



10 Market Breakup by End-User

10.1 Residential

10.2 Commercial



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 Europe

11.2 North America

11.3 Asia-Pacific

11.4 Middle East & Africa

11.5 Latin America



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis

15.1 Price Indicators

15.2 Price Structure

15.3 Margin Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 iRobot Corporation

16.3.2 Ecovacs Robotics

16.3.3 Neato Robotics

16.3.4 Dyson Ltd.

16.3.5 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

16.3.6 Maytronics Ltd.

16.3.7 Metapo Inc.

16.3.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

16.3.9 LG Electronics Inc.

16.3.10 Panasonic Corporation

16.3.11 Miele & Cie KG

16.3.12 Hayward Industries Inc.

16.3.13 Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd.

16.3.14 Sharp Corporation

16.3.15 ILIFE Robotics Technology

16.3.16 Vorwerk & Co. KG

16.3.17 Taurus Group

16.3.18 Groupe Seb Deutschland GmbH

16.3.19 Pentair PLC

16.3.20 bObsweep Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6kv39d

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

