Robotics Solution Platform Richtech Robotics Chooses 5WPR as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected as the public relations Agency of Record for collaborative robotics solution platform, Richtech Robotics.

Richtech has hired 5W to establish it as the go-to fleet robotics solution across the country in restaurants, hotels, casinos, senior living homes, factories, and retail centers—aiming to bring people together by automating the tasks that keep them apart.

In tandem with this, the 5W team will position Richtech's technology as a critical tool across B2B and consumer tech media and provide counsel on company funding and financial news and thought leadership.

"The growth of robotics in everything from hospitals and hospitality is on the brink of a major shift, and Richtech is leading these innovations," said 5WPR Co-CEO Matthew Caiola. "As an industry pioneer, Richtech is an exciting complement to our evolving technology portfolio, and we look forward to supporting their vision as they grow."

"We know the robotics industry is on the cusp of major transformation, and we are thrilled to be working with 5W as we establish Richtech as a driver of that innovation in 2024," said Matt Casella, President of Richtech Robotics.

Already, 5W has driven Richtech Robotics' recent IPO announcement. Richtech has robots in more than 80 cities in the U.S. and aims to have over 1,000 locations with its robot nationwide in the next five years.

About Richtech
Richtech Robotics is a provider of collaborative robotic solutions specializing in the service industry, including the hospitality and healthcare sectors. Our mission is to transform the service industry through collaborative robotic solutions that enhance the customer experience and empower businesses to achieve more. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge automation, we aspire to create a landscape of enhanced interactions, efficiency, and innovation, propelling organizations toward unparalleled levels of excellence and satisfaction.

About 5WPR
5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards® and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

