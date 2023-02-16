RobotLAB Expands to a New Location in Bogotá, Colombia Bringing Innovation, Support, and Technology to the LATAM Region for the Education Market and Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RobotLAB, the world's largest robotics integrator company, announced its new expansion to the Latin American Region in Bogotá, Colombia. The company seeks to provide the latest technology in robotics in the territory not only for educational purposes but also for businesses that are looking to use this technology to improve their business performance and be at the forefront of innovation.

Now Expanding to Latin America

RobotLAB offers solutions for education institutes and businesses in the Hospitality, Restaurants, Assisted Living, Delivery and Cleaning markets. They are serving the ever-growing demand for robotics and automation worldwide.

Thanks to the market potential and constant demand from the region, RobotLAB has decided to expand its focus and provide resources for the Latin American market.

With a local team based in Colombia, RobotLAB can offer sales, service, support and guidance to all our clients in Spanish at the same high standard customer service the company provides in other regions.

"The expansion of RobotLAB to the LATAM region represents a strong liaison within the markets, we are very excited to bring innovation and robotic technology to the region and be part of the LATAM grow" - Elad Inbar, CEO of RobotLAB

We are very excited to grow along with Latin America and we want to invite all educational institutions and businesses to be part of RobotLAB LATAM.

About RobotLAB

For over a decade, RobotLAB is dedicated to making robots smart and useful, supporting businesses and educational entities on their journey into the 21st-century user experience. As the leading educational-robotics company, RobotLAB is providing schools and universities with AI-LABs, equipped with robotics technologies, that empower educators and engage students with the most important skills for this generation: robotics, coding, and programming. RobotLAB also offers businesses a clear pathway towards successful integration of robotics solutions in banks, restaurants, hospitals, hotels, and other enterprises and small businesses.

