RobotLAB Launches RobotDepot™, the First Certified Pre-Owned Marketplace for Commercial Service Robots

New platform expands access to automation with rigorously certified pre-owned robots, professional installation, and nationwide support.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RobotLAB, a global leader in robotics integration for businesses and education, announced the launch of RobotDepot™, the industry's first dedicated certified pre-owned marketplace for commercial service robots. Available at https://www.robotdepot.com/, the new platform offers businesses a reliable, cost-effective way to deploy automation backed by RobotLAB's strict certification standards, professional implementation, and nationwide support network.

As demand for service robotics accelerates across hospitality, retail, restaurants, grocery, education, and commercial facilities, many organizations face budget constraints that delay or prevent adoption. RobotDepot addresses this gap by offering professionally refurbished cleaning, delivery, and customer-service robots that meet RobotLAB's rigorous quality requirements at a significantly lower cost than new equipment.

"We created RobotDepot to make robotics accessible to every business without compromising on quality, reliability, or support," said Elad Inbar, CEO of RobotLAB. "Every certified pre-owned robot we offer is meticulously inspected, tested, upgraded, and validated through our strict multi-point certification process, ensuring it performs like new. But what truly sets RobotDepot apart is that we don't just ship refurbished hardware, we deliver full implementation, on-site installation, staff training, and nationwide support backed by more than a decade of experience. This combination gives businesses a safe, affordable, and dependable path to adopt robotics at scale."

All robots sold through RobotDepot undergo a comprehensive refurbishment and certification process performed by RobotLAB's expert technicians. Each unit is evaluated for performance, safety, and reliability, with certified parts replacement and firmware updates completed as needed. Purchases include professional deployment services and access to RobotLAB's national support infrastructure.

RobotDepot launches with a curated and rotating inventory of certified pre-owned commercial service robots from leading global manufacturers. Inventory is limited and updated regularly, allowing businesses to quickly deploy automation for pilot programs, single locations, or expansion needs while maintaining confidence in long-term performance.

Explore the current selection of certified pre-owned robots —available in limited quantities—and see what's in stock today at https://www.robotdepot.com

About RobotLAB

RobotLAB is a leading provider of robotic automation solutions that help organizations turn automation into real operational results. By owning the last mile—from needs assessment and solution design to deployment and long-term support—RobotLAB ensures automation works in the real world.

Organizations partner with RobotLAB to overcome labor constraints, control costs, and achieve measurable ROI through end-to-end robotic automation. Serving enterprises and education customers, RobotLAB reduces risk by taking responsibility beyond the sale, delivering solutions that perform reliably, scale efficiently, and create lasting value.

