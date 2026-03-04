Robots & Pencils Appoints Jason Lacy as Client Partner to Lead Education Vertical

Veteran executive brings three decades of experience guiding institutions, edtech platforms, publishers, and workforce organizations through digital transformation and applied AI modernization.

CLEVELAND, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robots & Pencils, an applied AI engineering partner known for high-velocity delivery and measurable business outcomes, today announced the appointment of Jason Lacy as Client Partner, Education. Lacy will lead the company's education vertical, expanding its work across the full education ecosystem.

Explore how Robots & Pencils accelerates AI and cloud modernization in higher education at robotsandpencils.com.

Jason Lacy, Client Partner, Education, Robots & Pencils.

Strengthening Leadership Across the Education Ecosystem

Education has been a core focus for Robots & Pencils since its earliest days. Lacy's appointment strengthens that commitment with dedicated leadership grounded in deep sector knowledge, platform expertise, and enterprise execution.

"Jason has a deep passion for education and brings decades of experience delivering outstanding results and outcomes for education clients," said Len Pagon, CEO of Robots & Pencils. "He brings a rare blend of market leadership, real education expertise, and technical depth. He understands how institutions help students and enable faculty, how platforms scale, and how to turn AI strategy into production systems that perform. Education leaders need partners who combine ambition with discipline. Jason brings that balance, and it elevates what we can deliver across the sector."

Lacy's 30 years of experience spans global partnerships, enterprise technology strategy, and revenue-aligned growth. Most recently, as Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships at Learnosity, he led a worldwide ecosystem representing a significant share of organizational revenue across assessment, learning technology, and workforce certification platforms. He built and scaled partner programs, advanced complex integrations, and aligned commercial strategy with product innovation to drive sustained growth.

Earlier in his career, Lacy expanded strategic partnership practices at Unicon and strengthened relationships across major publishers, platforms, and institutional stakeholders. With a foundation in software engineering and system architecture, he evaluates integration pathways with precision and translates complex technical capabilities into enterprise value. He has advised institutions across public, private, and online sectors, edtech platforms and publishing organizations on digital transformation, ecosystem strategy, and outcome-based modernization initiatives.

Focused Leadership for AI and Cloud Modernization in Education

In his role, Lacy will guide education clients as they modernize legacy infrastructure, strengthen data foundations, and operationalize artificial intelligence within accountable, enterprise-grade environments.

"Education institutions carry both public trust and generational responsibility," said Lacy. "Innovation must move forward, but it must do so responsibly. The right technology strengthens operational performance while keeping student success at the center."

AI Patterns Accelerate Responsible AI Adoption in Education

Robots & Pencils' AI Pattern framework makes this possible with velocity and impact. This structured, repeatable solution model combines proven architecture with use-case-specific configurations to compress delivery timelines from months to weeks.

"When I looked at Robots & Pencils' AI Pattern approach, I immediately saw its relevance for education," said Lacy. "Education leaders operate within rigorous governance and risk frameworks. They need progress they can trust. AI Patterns provide a disciplined, repeatable foundation that allows institutions to move quickly on targeted priorities while maintaining control."

Robots & Pencils views this early traction as the catalyst for sustained partnership, enabling institutions to expand AI capabilities through phased modernization strategies that advance enrollment growth, student retention, student success analytics, academic operations, enterprise data strategy, and secure adoption.

As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner and AWS Pattern Partner, Robots & Pencils plays a guiding role in defining how enterprise AI systems are productized and scaled. That experience strengthens the company's ability to bring structured, production-ready AI systems to complex institutional environments.

A Longstanding Commitment to Education Innovation

"Everything we build begins with the belief that the best AI systems emerge when engineering discipline meets human-centered design," said Pagon. "Education sits at the intersection of mission and modernization. With Jason leading our education vertical, we are strengthening our ability to help institutions scale AI responsibly while staying true to the people they serve."

Robots & Pencils has partnered with education institutions and platforms for well over a decade, modernizing legacy systems, launching cloud-native products, and building digital experiences used by millions of learners. Lacy's appointment reinforces the company's long-term investment in education and its commitment to helping leaders translate AI ambition into secure, scalable systems that perform in production.

Education continues to evolve. Robots & Pencils is building the AI and cloud foundations that enable that progress, with Jason Lacy helping guide the way.

About Robots & Pencils

Robots & Pencils is an Applied AI Engineering Partner that builds AI systems designed for enterprise velocity and measurable business impact. With delivery centers in Canada, the United States, Eastern Europe, and Latin America, and partnerships with AWS, Salesforce, Databricks, and leading technology platforms, the company combines world-class UX with elite engineering talent for rapid, enterprise-grade delivery. Founded in 2009, Robots & Pencils has earned the trust of leaders in Consumer Products and Retail, Education, Energy, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Manufacturing industries, gaining a reputation as a high-velocity alternative to traditional global systems integrators. Visit robotsandpencils.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contact: Scott Young

[email protected]

SOURCE Robots & Pencils