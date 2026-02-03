Robots & Pencils Achieves Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Partner Status

Milestone reinforces Robots & Pencils' strength in building and operating cloud-native and AI-enabled systems on AWS

CLEVELAND, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robots & Pencils, an applied AI engineering partner known for high-velocity delivery and measurable business outcomes, today announced it has achieved AWS Advanced Tier Partner status. The designation marks a significant milestone in the company's continued growth, delivering production-grade systems on AWS for enterprise organizations.

AWS Advanced Tier Partner status recognizes organizations with demonstrated depth in AWS delivery, technical expertise, and customer success at scale. Partners at this level consistently design, build, and operate secure, resilient, and scalable systems running in production. Robots & Pencils earned this designation through sustained enterprise delivery, a strong bench of AWS-certified engineers, and real-world workloads running on AWS.

Robots & Pencils operates as a nimble alternative to traditional global systems integrators, pairing AWS-native architecture with a relentless focus on velocity and impact. Small, senior, highly focused teams move quickly from idea to execution, delivering production-ready systems that create value early and improve continuously through real-world learning.

"Our AWS Advanced Tier designation continues to build on strong momentum as we strengthen our relationship with AWS," said Len Pagon Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Robots & Pencils. "In December, we were selected as one of 11 AWS Partners out of more than 190,000 to join the new Pattern Partner program. In January, we launched our Bellevue, WA Innovation Center next door to AWS HQ to work closely with the AWS GenAIIC team. Now, as an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, we have access to additional AWS funding for proofs of concept and substantial resources to support our clients."

Enterprise leaders continue accelerating modernization and AI initiatives that demand speed, reliability, and operational maturity.

AWS Advanced Tier status signals that Robots & Pencils brings disciplined execution and rapid iteration to move confidently from strategy to production and scale. Clients gain earlier insight, reduced delivery risk, and steady progress aligned to clear business outcomes.

"Enterprises are moving quickly toward generative and agentic AI systems that operate as an enablement layer of their business," said Jeff Kirk, Executive Vice President of Applied AI at Robots & Pencils. "AWS provides a powerful foundation, and our role is to design and deliver AI systems that integrate securely, perform reliably, and scale with confidence. Advanced Tier recognition affirms our ability to move AI from ambition into production."

The AWS Advanced Tier recognition also reflects the company's investment in certified talent, security discipline, and operational excellence.

"AWS Advanced Tier status is earned through consistency, accountability, and a deep commitment to craft," said Nicholas Waynik, Vice President of Engineering at Robots & Pencils. "Our engineers invested the time to master the platform, earn the certifications, and apply that knowledge to systems running in production. This recognition reflects the standards they hold themselves to every day and the trust our clients place in their work."

Robots & Pencils also holds AWS Pattern Partner recognition, highlighting its strength in delivering repeatable, enterprise-ready architectures for applied AI and intelligent systems. This capability complements Advanced Tier status by reinforcing architectural leadership alongside delivery maturity, while maintaining a clear focus on execution that performs in production.

Robots & Pencils delivers application modernization, cloud-native product development, data platforms, and AI-enabled systems on AWS across Consumer Products and Retail, Education, Energy, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Manufacturing. These solutions support regulated environments, high-growth digital products, and complex enterprise ecosystems where reliability and scalability matter every day.

About Robots & Pencils

Robots & Pencils is an Applied AI Engineering Partner that builds AI systems designed for enterprise velocity and measurable business impact. With delivery centers in Canada, the United States, Eastern Europe, and Latin America, and partnerships with AWS, Salesforce, Databricks, and leading technology platforms, the company combines world-class UX with elite engineering talent for rapid, enterprise-grade delivery. Founded in 2009, Robots & Pencils has earned the trust of leaders in Consumer Products and Retail, Education, Energy, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Manufacturing industries, gaining a reputation as a high-velocity alternative to traditional global systems integrators. Visit robotsandpencils.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

