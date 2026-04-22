Robots & Pencils Expands Retail and Consumer Goods Leadership with Appointment of Saul Delage as Client Partner

As AI reshapes how Retail and Consumer Goods businesses compete, Robots & Pencils plants its flag in the vertical and brings in a 30-year industry veteran to lead the charge.

CLEVELAND, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robots & Pencils, an applied AI engineering partner known for high-velocity delivery and measurable business outcomes, today announced the appointment of Saul Delage as SVP, Client Partner, Retail and Consumer Goods (RCG). Based in Chicago, he brings 30 years of experience building executive partnerships and driving growth across some of the most recognized names in digital transformation. Delage joins a proven leadership team at Robots & Pencils with extensive experience delivering for more than 100 of the world's most recognized consumer brands, including dozens of Fortune 500 companies.

Saul Delage, SVP Client Partner, Retail & Consumer Goods, Robots & Pencils

The appointment is a deliberate move. Robots & Pencils is investing with intention in Retail and Consumer Goods, including CPG, eCommerce, Restaurants & Everyday Essentials, and Retail, an industry under mounting pressure to move from AI experimentation into generative and agentic AI that performs in production and delivers measurable business outcomes. Delage will lead client relationships across the vertical, helping enterprise leaders get more from their AI investments and more from their investments in AWS, while strengthening the company's presence in key markets and building closer, more embedded partnerships with clients.

The Right Leader for the Moment

"Saul is the kind of leader clients trust before the contract is signed and can't imagine working without after," said Len Pagon, CEO of Robots & Pencils. "He has worked alongside some of our team before. He knows how we operate, and he knows this vertical inside out. Retail and Consumer Goods is a large growing industry vertical for us, and we went out and got the right leader."

A Career Built on Trust and Delivery

Delage arrives with a career forged across Cognizant, Isobar, Havas, Razorfish, and Fry, where he built high-performing growth teams, secured long-term relationships with Fortune 500 companies, and earned a reputation as one of the most technically fluent executives in the industry, equally effective in the boardroom and in the details of delivery.

His hire reflects the company tenet that winning in Retail and Consumer Goods requires leadership with deep business experience, the technical fluency to speak the language of AI, and the delivery discipline to back it up.

"Retail and Consumer Goods businesses have made significant investments in AI, and too many have little to show for it in production," said Delage. "Robots & Pencils builds enterprise AI systems — generative, agentic, and production-ready — that move fast and tie directly to revenue and customer experience. That is exactly what this industry needs right now, and Robots & Pencils is built to deliver it."

Built on AWS. Driven by Outcomes.

Robots & Pencils is unabashedly aligned with AWS and is building its Retail and Consumer Goods vertical around that conviction. The goal is helping enterprise leaders drive measurable business outcomes on AWS, from first deployment to full-scale production. For AWS co-sell teams and enterprise leaders who need a partner that moves fast and delivers, that commitment is the differentiator.

Retail and Consumer Goods businesses ready to move from AI experimentation to AI execution can learn more at robotsandpencils.com or connect with Saul Delage directly to explore what's possible.

About Robots & Pencils

Robots & Pencils is an Applied AI Engineering Partner that builds AI systems designed for enterprise velocity and measurable business impact. An AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner and AWS Pattern Partner, with delivery centers in Canada, the United States, Eastern Europe, and Latin America, the company combines world-class UX with elite engineering talent for rapid, enterprise-grade delivery. Founded in 2009, Robots & Pencils has earned the trust of leaders in Consumer Products and Retail, Education, Energy, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Manufacturing industries, gaining a reputation as a high-velocity alternative to traditional global systems integrators. Visit robotsandpencils.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contact: Scott Young

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SOURCE Robots & Pencils