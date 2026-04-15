Robots & Pencils Goes All in on AWS with Appointment of Adrian Bird as Vice President of AWS Partnership

Bird brings two decades of alliance leadership, including five years inside AWS, to accelerate co-sell engagement and expand enterprise AI delivery with AWS

CLEVELAND, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robots & Pencils, an applied AI engineering partner known for high-velocity delivery and measurable business outcomes, today announced the appointment of Adrian Bird as Vice President of AWS Partnership.

The timing is deliberate. Bird joins as the company deepens its investment in the AWS ecosystem. He will lead the company's AWS Partner strategy and execution, expanding joint customer engagement, and strengthening alignment with AWS teams.

Adrian Bird, Vice President AWS Partnership, Robots & Pencils

Two Decades of AWS and IBM Partnership Leadership

Bird brings direct experience from AWS, where he was Partner Sales Leader from 2020 to 2026. In that role, he managed comprehensive channel strategy and partner program initiatives across ISVs, global systems integrators, and technology partners, collaborating with AWS field sellers across regions and industries to support joint go-to-market initiatives. He built partner success frameworks that drove exceptional year-over-year growth in partner revenue, created revenue operations tools adopted across multiple AWS business units, and led initiatives that significantly expanded the security partner ecosystem. He earned AWS's Innovation All-Star recognition in 2024.

Prior to AWS, Bird spent fifteen years at IBM in progressively senior partnership and alliance roles. He grew the Watson Media worldwide partner channel from inception to more than a third of business unit revenue within two years, scaled the IBM Commerce partner business several-fold over four years, and led the integration of Sterling Commerce's partner ecosystem following its acquisition, retaining the vast majority of partners while substantially growing combined revenue. He is a recipient of IBM's Industry Solutions Successful Partnering Award and the IBM 100% Club.

Accelerating AWS Partnership Strategy

"Adrian has spent his career building partner ecosystems that generate real, compounding results," said Scott Young, EVP of Growth and Strategic Partnerships. "Having led partner strategy inside AWS, he knows exactly how AWS field teams operate and what it takes to be a partner they actively bring into deals. That perspective, combined with his track record of execution, is precisely what we need right now. Clients who need enterprise AI at speed will benefit directly from what Adrian builds."

"We are unabashedly all in on AWS," said Len Pagon, CEO of Robots & Pencils. "We have tremendous traction and momentum. Adrian is another key investment in taking our AWS partnership further, faster."

Driving Enterprise AI Adoption and AWS Consumption at Scale

Bird's appointment builds on recent company milestones including earning AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status, selection as one of 11 inaugural AWS Pattern Partners globally, and the launch of its Studio for Generative and Agentic AI in Bellevue near AWS headquarters. The company is also actively engaged with AWS through its collaboration with the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center to support joint enterprise initiatives. Bird's mandate is clear: align partnership strategy with Robots & Pencils' ability to deploy AI into production at speed and drive measurable AWS consumption and customer value at scale.

"Robots & Pencils has built what most companies only claim to have. They have the engineering depth, a proven record of deploying AI into production at speed, and the scale to serve enterprise clients globally," said Bird. "The AWS partnership is the force multiplier that connects those capabilities to the clients who need them most. My job is to make sure that potential becomes performance, for Robots & Pencils, for AWS, and for the clients we serve together."

About Robots & Pencils

Robots & Pencils is an Applied AI Engineering Partner that builds AI systems designed for enterprise velocity and measurable business impact. With delivery centers in Canada, the United States, Eastern Europe, and Latin America, and partnerships with AWS, Salesforce, Databricks, and leading technology platforms, the company combines world-class UX with elite engineering talent for rapid, enterprise-grade delivery. Founded in 2009, Robots & Pencils has earned the trust of leaders in Consumer Products and Retail, Education, Energy, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Manufacturing industries, gaining a reputation as a high-velocity alternative to traditional global systems integrators. Visit robotsandpencils.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contact: Scott Young

[email protected]

SOURCE Robots & Pencils