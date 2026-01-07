Robots & Pencils Opens Studio for Generative and Agentic AI in Bellevue

A Strategic Expansion to Meet Demand for Rapid Enterprise AI

The Studio in downtown Bellevue is fully operational and actively building its founding team as enterprise demand accelerates for AI systems that move from experimentation to production with speed, precision, and accountability.

The Studio expands Robots & Pencils' AI-native delivery model and represents a significant step in the company's U.S. growth, supported by global operations in Cleveland, Calgary, Toronto, Bogota, and Lviv. It adds meaningful capacity to support organizations launching AI-enabled products, platforms, and agentic systems at scale.

Strong Leadership Driving Focus and Velocity

The Studio in Bellevue operates under the leadership of Jeff Kirk, Executive Vice President of Applied AI at Robots & Pencils, and reinforces the company's growing presence in the Pacific Northwest while serving global clients pursuing ambitious AI initiatives.

"This Studio is designed for builders who want real ownership and real impact," said Kirk. "We are bringing together experienced teams who move quickly, think clearly, and take responsibility for outcomes. Our Studio model gives people the trust and focus to make strong decisions and deliver AI systems that translate directly into business value."

Working with AWS to Accelerate Enterprise AI Delivery

As an Amazon Web Services Partner located near Amazon headquarters, the Studio in Bellevue supports clients building and scaling AI solutions on Amazon Bedrock, Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, Amazon Quick Suite, and related AWS services. This proximity strengthens collaboration and supports faster experimentation and production-ready delivery for complex enterprise environments.

Robots & Pencils was recently selected as one of 11 inaugural partners in the invite-only AWS Pattern Partners program. The program works with a select group of consulting partners to define how enterprises adopt next-generation AI and emerging technologies on AWS through validated, repeatable patterns.

This recognition acknowledges Robots & Pencils' experience delivering production-grade AI architectures for enterprise customers. Working with AWS, the company supports secure and scalable AI delivery across regulated and high-impact industries while enabling teams to move with clarity and confidence from design through deployment.

A Destination for Elite AI Builders

The Studio for Generative and Agentic AI reflects Robots & Pencils' long-standing commitment to talent density and engineering craft. Employees average fifteen years of experience and contribute patents, published research, and category-defining products across industries. The Studio in Bellevue offers engineers, applied AI specialists, product leaders, and user experience innovators the opportunity to shape a new hub while influencing high-stakes client work from the ground up.

"To support our substantial client demand, we need incredible GenAI talent and are significantly investing in how we work with AWS. Our Bellevue AI Studio places our teams in close proximity to AWS, creating an environment that supports knowledge sharing and enables us to tap into the Seattle-area hot bed of incredible, wicked-smart talent," said Len Pagon Jr., CEO of Robots & Pencils. "The Bellevue location expands our ability to deliver applied AI outcomes at scale while creating an environment where experienced builders can do the most meaningful work of their careers. This expansion reflects confidence in our teams and the direction we are taking the company."

Velocity Pods Deliver AI Products in Weeks

Teams in the Studio operate in industry-focused Velocity Pods supporting Education, Energy, Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation, and Retail and CPG. These pods launch AI generative and agentic products to market in 30-to-45-day cycles while addressing complex modernization and intelligent automation programs across the enterprise.

Now Hiring for AI Engineering Jobs in Bellevue

Robots & Pencils is actively staffing the Studio for Generative and Agentic AI in Bellevue and invites experienced engineers and builders to apply. Open roles span engineering, applied AI, product, and design.

Interested candidates can explore opportunities and submit applications at robotsandpencils.com/careers.

The Studio in Bellevue opens with momentum, leadership, and a clear mandate to build AI solutions that matter.

About Robots & Pencils

Robots & Pencils is an Applied AI Engineering Partner that helps companies increase the speed of productivity. With delivery centers in Canada, the U.S., Eastern Europe, and Latin America, and partnerships with AWS, Salesforce, Databricks, and others, the company offers a unique combination of UX excellence and elite engineering talent. Since 2009, Robots & Pencils has delivered forward-thinking solutions across Education, Financial Services, Healthcare, Energy, Manufacturing, and Retail/Consumer Products sectors, earning a reputation as a nimble, high-value alternative to traditional global systems integrators. Visit us at robotsandpencils.com. and follow us on LinkedIn.

