Robots & Pencils Plans Seattle-area Expansion with Studio for Generative & Agentic AI

CLEVELAND, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robots & Pencils, an applied AI engineering partner known for high velocity delivery and measurable business outcomes, today announced plans to open a Seattle-area Studio for Generative & Agentic AI office in downtown Bellevue in early January 2026. The expansion fuels the next phase of growth for the company's AI-native Studio and strengthens North American delivery, as demand for AI-enabled product engineering accelerates across the United States. As an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner, the Bellevue location, with its proximity to Amazon headquarters, is a natural site to accelerate client AI solutions on Amazon Bedrock, Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, and more.

The new Studio reflects a growing U.S. footprint supported by existing global operations in Cleveland, Calgary, Toronto, Bogata, and Lviv. The Studio organizes cross-functional product, engineering, data, and design talent into vertical industry-focused pods that support sectors such as Education, Energy, Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation, and Retail/CPG. The presence in the Seattle area adds meaningful engineering capacity and enhances support for clients pursuing ambitious AI programs and large-scale modernization work.

"The investment in Bellevue and access to deep talent in the Pacific Northwest gives our teams and our clients a powerful new chapter," said Len Pagon Jr., CEO of Robots & Pencils. "The engineering expertise in this region aligns perfectly with our Studio strategy. We see tremendous opportunities to grow our talent base, strengthen delivery, and help organizations reach AI outcomes that advance their businesses. Our teams are energized by this expansion and ready for the momentum ahead."

Jeff Kirk, Executive Vice President of Applied AI at Robots & Pencils, will lead the Bellevue studio. "The Studio in Bellevue is a pivotal investment in our client and talent strategy," said Kirk. "Engineers and builders in this region bring the experience and ambition that shape industry-defining solutions. Speed matters, and our Studio structure is designed for launching AI products to market every 30 to 45 days. The Seattle-area strengthens the engineering capacity required to deliver that velocity at scale. We look forward to building a team that thrives on complex challenges and produces work that matters."

Robots & Pencils continues to invest in environments where elite talent can perform at the highest level. The company is known for its talent density, with teams averaging fifteen years of experience and contributing patents, published research, and category-shaping products across industries. The Studio creates space for engineers, applied AI specialists, product leaders, and user experience innovators to influence major client engagements and shape a new hub from the ground up. It anchors work in AI systems, agents and agentic workflows, digital modernization, intelligent automation, and data-driven product innovation.

About Robots & Pencils

Robots & Pencils is an Applied AI Engineering Partner that helps companies increase the speed of productivity. With delivery centers in Canada, the U.S., Eastern Europe, and Latin America, and deep partnerships with AWS, Salesforce, Databricks, and others, the company offers a unique combination of UX excellence and elite engineering talent. Since 2009, Robots & Pencils has delivered forward-thinking solutions across Education, Financial Services, Health Tech, Consumer, Energy, Manufacturing, and Technology sectors, earning a reputation as a nimble, high-value alternative to traditional global systems integrators. Visit us at robotsandpencils.com.

