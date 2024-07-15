RoboUP Announces Grand Opening of Official Amazon US Store with Exclusive Prime Day Deals

SHENZHEN, China, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboUP, a pioneer in innovative robotic lawn mowers, hereby announces the grand opening of its official store on Amazon US. Since 2006, RoboUP has led the way in boundary wire-free robot mowers, delivering efficient and user-friendly lawn care solutions for homes worldwide. Leveraging extensive feedback from the European market, RoboUP has also refined its products tailored for the US market. To celebrate this milestone, RoboUP is offering up to 21% off its flagship product, the T1200 Pro Robot Mower during Prime Day. Stay informed by subscribing to the newsletter for the latest updates, tips, and exclusive content.

Flagship Product T1200 Pro Robot Mower: Advanced Lawn Care for Modern Gardens

After extensive research on US gardens, RoboUP recognized the necessity of a reliable robot mower for areas exceeding 1000㎡, particularly for effective multiple zone management. The T1200 Pro is crafted to simplify lawn maintenance for large areas, boasting state-of-the-art features such as:

The T1200 Pro Robot Mower excels in managing multiple lawn areas with precision. Whether you have a complex garden layout or distinct zones that require different mowing schedules, this feature ensures that each mapped zone receives optimal care, with consistent mowing. You can also schedule mowing times, adjust mowing heights and angles, and select different modes in the App, guaranteeing consistent and customized mowing for every area. Parallel Mowing with Precision: Achieve perfect lawn stripes with T1200 Pro's advanced parallel mowing capabilities instead of having your mower roam around randomly. This allows the mower to follow a systematic, back-and-forth pattern, covering every inch of your lawn efficiently and leaving behind a flawless, professional finish.

Achieve perfect lawn stripes with T1200 Pro's advanced parallel mowing capabilities instead of having your mower roam around randomly. This allows the mower to follow a systematic, back-and-forth pattern, covering every inch of your lawn efficiently and leaving behind a flawless, professional finish. Smart Obstacle Avoidance: Equipped with advanced AI technology, the T1200 Pro smoothly navigates around people and obstacles, making it easy to recognize barriers such as garden furniture, trees, and playsets. This prevents damage to both the mower and your belongings while ensuring uninterrupted operation.

For more information, please visit www.iroboup.com.

