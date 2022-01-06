Roboyo Appoints Former UiPath Executive Jim Walker to Lead Public Sector Americas

ATLANTA, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roboyo, the world's largest Intelligent Automation professional services company has announced that Jim Walker is joining the company's executive team as SVP of Public Sector USA. The former Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Evangelist for the UiPath Public Sector team will lead Roboyo's public sector go-to-market strategy and execution and play a key role in partnering with US government agencies at the local, state, and federal level to bring them transformative intelligent automation solutions that will help modernize public sector institutions and bring better experience to citizen services.

Roboyo appoints Jim Walker as SVP of Public Sector USA

"Government Is not business! Providing routine and emergency services to citizen, tourist, and immigrant before, during and after man-made and natural disasters at the city, county, state, and federal level is a business no business would want." Said Jim Walker. "I am Incredible honored the leadership team at Roboyo is entrusting me to lead their efforts to advise and deliver automation services to governments across the country."

With 30+ years of leadership in government institutions such as NASA, MDA, DISA, and the US Army, Walker brings a wealth of experience to this role having worked across all levels of government to help show the tremendous value of digital workers powered by the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Automation technologies, and guiding agencies as they navigate the complex task of digital transformation. Previously, Walker led NASA's "first in government" deployment of "Washington bot" and led the technical team in the design, and development of the Bureau of Fiscal Services first bots at Treasury.

"We are extremely excited to have Jim join the Roboyo family. His passion for transforming the industry is unmatched and cannot wait to bring his enthusiasm to our clients and partners!" Said Jordan Collard, Chief Business Officer Americas at Roboyo.

About Roboyo

Roboyo is the world's largest Intelligent Automation professional services company, now with locations in 18 cities, across 10 countries and 3 continents. It holds all UiPath's highest partner accreditations and has 4 of the world's UiPath Most Valuable Professionals as employees.

It is regarded by Gartner as the world's leading Intelligent Automation specialist and includes many of the Fortune 500 and 19 of Germany's 'DAX 30' listed companies amongst its clients.

Roboyo helps clients to operationalize a full spectrum of AI-powered automation technologies, creating hybrid Human+digital workforces that elevate enterprise performance gains from increments to multiples.

This holistic approach to process automation helps businesses re-engineer enterprise operations, performing processes at many times the speed, a fraction of the cost and with zero errors, significantly improving both employee and customer experience.

This has earned Roboyo a reputation for successfully empowering companies to adapt to a rapidly changing operating environment and deliver next level business performance.

Contact:

Xuan Liao

4152719823

[email protected]

SOURCE Roboyo