Robust 100-V, 1-A synchronous buck converter enables designers to shrink board space, improve efficiency and simplify power-supply design

TI will demonstrate the LM5164 buck converter along with the LM5180 primary-side regulated flyback converter in booth No. 511 at the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) in Anaheim, California, March 18-20, 2019. Read a short article about the newest innovations in power from TI at APEC , such as new products and end-to-end power-management system solutions including hardware, software and reference designs that can help engineers get to market quickly.

The LM5164 is an easy-to-use, ultra-low quiescent current (I Q ) synchronous step-down buck regulator that features a constant on-time (COT) control architecture and integrates high- and low-side power MOSFETs. The highly efficient buck converter operates from a wide input voltage of 6 V to 100 V and delivers up to a 1-A DC load current. The COT architecture requires no external compensation, while an internal V CC bias supply and bootstrap diode eliminates an additional capacitor. Read how designers can achieve longer lasting 13S, 48-V Lithium-ion battery packs for e-bikes and e-scooters and download the Accurate gauging and 50-μA standby current, 13S, 48-V Li-ion battery pack reference design.

The automotive-grade LM5164-Q1 is also available. Watch a video to learn how to use the LM5164-Q1 to power a motor-drive inverter in a 48-V/12-V mild hybrid electric vehicle.

The LM5164 and LM5164-Q1 join TI's portfolio of highly integrated, wide V IN DC/DC converters that enable designers to maximize power delivery in the smallest package possible.

Key features and benefits of the LM5164

Shrink board space : The new device's thermally efficient, small-outline integrated circuit (SOIC) PowerPAD™ package measures 5 mm by 6 mm, which is 30 percent smaller than competitive offerings. Designers can use the LM5164 to create a complete power-supply design in 105 mm 2 , which is more than 10 percent smaller than competitive offerings.

: The new device's thermally efficient, small-outline integrated circuit (SOIC) PowerPAD™ package measures 5 mm by 6 mm, which is 30 percent smaller than competitive offerings. Designers can use the LM5164 to create a complete power-supply design in 105 mm , which is more than 10 percent smaller than competitive offerings. Highest light load efficiency : The LM5164 offers very low 10-µA typical standby quiescent current. This enables 10 percent better light load efficiency for 24-V to 5-V conversions with a 1-mA load and extends battery life compared to competitive solutions.

: The LM5164 offers very low 10-µA typical standby quiescent current. This enables 10 percent better light load efficiency for 24-V to 5-V conversions with a 1-mA load and extends battery life compared to competitive solutions. Simple, cost-effective design: A standard 8-pin SOIC package, few external components and WEBENCH® Power Designer simplify design and reduce cost.

Pricing and availability

Available through the TI store and authorized distributors, the 100-V LM5164 and LM5164-Q1 are priced in small reels at US$1.53 and US$2.04, respectively, for 1,000-unit quantities. The LM5164-Q1EVM-041 evaluation module is available for US$75.

Find out more about TI's power portfolio

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) is a global semiconductor design and manufacturing company that develops analog integrated circuits (ICs) and embedded processors. By employing the world's brightest minds, TI creates innovations that shape the future of technology. TI is helping approximately 100,000 customers transform the future, today. Learn more at www.ti.com.

Trademarks

WEBENCH is a registered trademark and PowerPAD and TI E2E are trademarks of Texas Instruments. All other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Texas Instruments

Related Links

http://www.ti.com

