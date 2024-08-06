Smallest-ever TI DLP® display controller enables 4K UHD projectors for epic displays anywhere

News highlights:

New DLP® controller is 90% smaller than the previous generation, enabling compact design for consumer applications, such as lifestyle projectors, gaming projectors and augmented reality glasses.

Designers can replicate the experience of immersive, high-end gaming monitors in a fraction of the size with submillisecond display latency and frame rates up to 240Hz.

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today introduced a new display controller to enable the smallest, fastest and lowest-power 4K ultra-high-definition (UHD) projectors ever. Measuring just 9mm by 9mm, or the width of a pencil eraser, TI's DLPC8445 display controller is the smallest of its kind while enabling a diagonal display of 100 inches or more in vivid image quality with ultra-low latency. When combined with TI's compatible digital micromirror device (DMD), the DLP472TP, and power-management integrated circuit (PMIC) with LED driver, the DLPA3085, TI's new controller enables designers to replicate the display experiences of high-end televisions and gaming monitors in the form of a compact projector.

For more information, see ti.com/DLPC8445.

"Immersive display entertainment is now sought out by everyday consumers, not just movie enthusiasts and gamers," said Jeff Marsh, vice president and general manager of DLP Products at TI. "Where consumers once needed a big TV or monitor for a crisp and clear display, they can now use a lifestyle or gaming projector and transform a wall into the screen size of their choosing with 4K UHD quality. Our new controller is the latest example of how TI DLP technology is helping engineers develop epic displays for entertainment that can be taken anywhere."

Bring big-screen gaming and projection anywhere

Lifestyle and gaming projectors are growing in popularity as consumers seek immersive experiences with their content, from movies and games to TV shows. With TI's new DLPC8445 controller and DLP472TP DMD, designers can deliver displays that achieve submillisecond display latency, matching or exceeding the world's most high-end gaming monitors and reducing lag time for gamers.

Integration of variable refresh rate (VRR) support, a first for a DLP chipset, will enable better displays for gamers by allowing designers to easily sync frame rates and eliminate lagging, image tearing and stuttering. Advanced image-correction capabilities dynamically adjust for surface imperfections, making it possible for consumers to conveniently take their gaming and viewing experience anywhere. It is also the first DLP controller designed for laser-illuminated battery-powered projectors.

To learn more, see the technical article, "Big-screen gaming anywhere: designing portable 4K UHD gaming projectors up to 240Hz."

For over 25 years, TI DLP technology has impacted how people experience content, delivering high-resolution display and advanced light control solutions to enable vivid, crisp image quality from movie theaters to your homes and even on the go. Learn more at ti.com/DLP.

Available today on TI.com

Preproduction quantities of the new DLPC8445 controller, DLP472TP DMD and DLPA3085 PMIC are available for purchase now on TI.com.

The DLPC8445 controller is the first device in the family. Future chipsets using the new controller technology will feature DMDs of different sizes and resolutions to address new trends in display applications such as augmented reality glasses.

Pricing for the new DLPC8445 controller starts at US$60 in 1,000-unit quantities.

in 1,000-unit quantities. Multiple payment and shipping options are available.

