ROC and MOSIP Partnership to Bring Industry-Leading Biometric Algorithms to Digital ID Systems Worldwide

DENVER, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver based technology company Rank One Computing (ROC) announced a partnership with the Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) on January 17, 2023. The partnership will allow ROC to offer its industry-leading biometric matching technology to MOSIP's adopting nations.

ROC's multi-biometric software development kit (SDK) provides the only U.S.-developed biometric matching algorithms that are top-ranked by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). With this partnership, countries can leverage MOSIP's proven, scalable platform to develop foundational identity (ID) systems with ROC's top-rated face and fingerprint matching technologies. This will help minimize fraud and deliver secure public and private services worldwide.

David Ray, General Counsel and Chief Partnership and Privacy Officer at ROC, said, "Rank One Computing powers critical solutions for U.S. military, law enforcement and Fortune 500 companies and is now available to the entire world through MOSIP's vendor-agnostic platform. We are excited to partner with MOSIP to provide customers worldwide with access to the best and most trusted identity technology the U.S. has to offer."

Existing and future MOSIP-based large-scale identity projects, such as biometric passports, voter registration and deduplication, border control, law enforcement, social services, and a wide range of other applications can now use the ROC SDK to deploy secure and reliable person identification. The ROC SDK is a comprehensive, scalable software development kit that delivers single or multi-biometric identification through any operating system, including Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, Android, and ARM Linux.

Sanjith Sundaram, Head of Biometric Ecosystem for MOSIP, commented, "We believe in collaborating with our partners to make available a variety of cutting-edge technology solutions that work seamlessly with MOSIP. This helps adopting countries to achieve their goal of inclusion in a much more efficient and cost-effective way. We look forward to working with Rank One Computing and leveraging their expertise in the field in contribution to the common goal that we all share."

About ROC - Rank One Computing is a world leader in accurate and efficient face recognition (FR), fingerprint, and object recognition built on AI/ML computer vision. We are the most trusted provider of AI/ML biometric matchers to the U.S. Military, Law Enforcement, Fintech, and Commercial organizations. We are employee-owned, ethics-driven, and 100% Made in America. Our AI/ML computer vision algorithms lead the industry in security, accuracy, and speed as proven in NIST government testing, tactical military applications, and hundreds of millions of identity proofing transactions. Our company has offices in Denver, Colorado, and Morgantown, West Virginia.

About MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) - The International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore (IIITB), a world-renowned technology university, is anchoring the MOSIP project as a global public good. The platform's modular architecture, easy configuration, and customization abilities enable countries the flexibility to build their foundational digital ID systems in a cost-effective manner. MOSIP is built on a strong bedrock of principles for security and privacy, and uses globally-accepted open standards. Funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates' Foundation, Tata Trust, Omidyar Networks, NORAD, and Pratiksha Trust, the platform is being adopted by the Philippines, Morocco, and Togo, and piloted in Sri Lanka, Ethiopia, and Guinea.

One of the key benefits of this partnership between ROC and MOSIP is the ability to provide countries with access to ROC's top-rated biometric matching technologies. The ROC SDK is built on AI/ML computer vision, which allows for efficient and accurate matching of facial and fingerprint biometrics. The SDK is also capable of handling multiple biometrics, including facial recognition, fingerprint recognition, and iris recognition. This allows for a more robust and secure identification process, which is particularly important for large-scale identity projects such as biometric passports, voter registration, and border control.

Furthermore, the ROC SDK is developed and supported by a team of experts with a proven track record of delivering accurate and efficient biometric matching technologies. ROC's technology is trusted by the U.S. Military, Law Enforcement, Fintech, and Commercial organizations, and the company is employee-owned, ethics-driven, and 100% Made in America. This means that countries can have confidence in the quality and reliability of ROC's SDK, knowing that it has been tested and proven in real-world environments.

In conclusion, ROC's partnership with MOSIP provides countries with access to top-rated biometric matching technologies, scalability, security and privacy, and a team of experts with a proven track record. This partnership allows countries to develop secure and reliable identity systems in a cost-effective and efficient manner, which can be used for a wide range of applications such as biometric passports, voter registration, border control and social services.

