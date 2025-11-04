ROC Appoints Defense and Intelligence Veteran Brian Hibbeln to Board, Reinforcing U.S. Leadership in Mission-Critical AI

DENVER, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ROC today announced the appointment of Brian A. Hibbeln to its Board of Directors. A distinguished veteran of the Department of Defense (DoD) and the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC), Hibbeln brings more than three decades of leadership in operationalizing emerging technology for warfighters and intelligence operators, advancing ROC's mission to deliver sovereign, tactical AI for the U.S. and its allies.

As former Assistant Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Special Capabilities, founding Director of the DoD's Special Capabilities Office (SCO), and a senior intelligence executive overseeing a $10B technology portfolio, Hibbeln has a proven track record in moving state-of-the-art technology from concept to operational reality.

Hibbeln's appointment comes as ROC continues to set the benchmark for Vision AI performance. ROC ranks as the #1 U.S. provider in NIST's global Face Recognition Technology Evaluation (FRTE) . This core capability powers ROC Watch, the company's unified platform for biometrics, tactical video analytics, and decision intelligence.

A career in public service defined by innovation and impact, Hibbeln built a reputation for aligning people, resources, and emerging technologies to benefit warfighters. As founding Director of the DoD's Special Capabilities Office, he led joint- capability transformation across a $2 billion portfolio that advanced the use of commercial systems, sensors, and platforms to deliver a decisive battlefield edge.

Hibbeln's technical foundation — degrees in physics from the U.S. Air Force Academy and the Air Force Institute of Technology — was honed as Chief Scientist and Chief Systems Engineer at the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). He spent his career turning advanced R&D into operational capability, a mission that aligns directly with ROC's core focus.

"The future of national security will be defined by our ability to deploy intelligent, autonomous systems at the point of need. ROC is building foundational AI for that future," said Hibbeln. "Throughout my career, the hardest challenge has always been bridging the gap between cutting-edge innovation and the operators on the front lines. ROC's focus on fast, accurate AI that can operate anywhere — mobile, covert, disconnected, and in real-world conditions — is precisely what the mission requires. I am honored to help guide this team as they scale their technology and deliver a state-of-the-art, sovereign capability at this defining moment for American AI leadership."

"Brian Hibbeln has spent his entire career living the mission we serve," added B. Scott Swann, CEO of ROC. "Equal parts strategist, scientist, and operator, he is a rare leader who has successfully harnessed breakthrough technology and put it in the hands of warfighters under the most demanding conditions. His deep roots in the IC and DoD, combined with his pure science background and venture capital experience, gives him a unique 360-degree view of the innovation ecosystem. Brian's counsel will be invaluable as we continue supporting the critical infrastructure of the U.S. and our allies."

Hibbeln currently serves as General Partner at StealthPoint Ventures, senior advisor for Blackstone Private Equity, and senior fellow at the Potomac Institute for Policy Studies, the nation's premier technology-policy think tank bridging government missions, private capital, and innovation.

For more information about this story, please visit the ROC blog:

Brian Hibbeln Joins ROC: Sharpening America's Edge in Mission-Critical AI

About ROC

ROC is a U.S. leader in Vision AI, building sovereign biometric, video analytics, and mission intelligence solutions. ROC's platform unifies identity and intelligence into a single ecosystem — providing faster, more accurate, and cost-efficient technology trusted by defense, law enforcement, and enterprise partners worldwide. For more information, visit www.roc.ai

