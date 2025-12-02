ROC Appoints Former Deputy Director of CIA Dawn Meyerriecks to Board of Directors

Meyerriecks' tenure driving synergy in engineering, technology, and national security aligns with

DENVER, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ROC, a U.S. leader in multimodal Vision AI, building sovereign biometric, video analytics, and mission intelligence solutions into a unified platform, announces the appointment of Dawn Meyerriecks, former Deputy Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) for Science and Technology, to its Board of Directors. Ms. Meyerriecks' proven track record operationalizing emerging technologies strengthens ROC's board with valuable expertise to guide its mission to converge multi-domain intelligence. Notably, Ms. Meyerriecks' appointment reinforces ROC's business model of developing an efficient technology stack to address national security as it scales its sovereign end-to-end Vision AI platform.

"Dawn's extensive tenure with the CIA and DoD redefining, implementing, and executing innovation across our nation's security programs is surgically aligned with the integrated identity and intelligence platform we are building at ROC," commented B. Scott Swann, CEO of ROC. "As a distinguished member of our board, Dawn offers a unique combination of experience giving her a robust view of innovative technologies and how ROC's multimodal Vision AI disrupts and enhances the defense, intelligence, and public safety ecosystems, for the benefit of both government and private enterprise partners."

Ms. Meyerriecks brings rare and essential experience to ROC with over four decades of leadership, development, and implementation of complex, multi-domain programs to national security and intelligence. As an accomplished mission-driven technologist focused on serving national security agencies — including the CIA, U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), the Office of the Director of National Intelligence — as well as multinational corporations, Ms. Meyerriecks has led development and execution of numerous new technology solutions that support critical security initiatives and missions.

"Our national security posture requires intelligence assets that are reliable, extensible, and integrated across all domains of engagement. ROC is addressing this prevalent market need in a unified technology platform," said Ms. Meyerriecks. "I believe the work that ROC is doing to bring authoritative identity intelligence is at the cutting edge of this technology, helping national security agencies meet emerging needs through its advances in algorithmic efficiency and performance."

Ms. Meyerriecks currently serves as a board member for public agencies, non-profit, private, and publicly traded companies. Ms. Meyerriecks holds a Master of Science degree in computer science from Loyola Marymount University and a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering and business from Carnegie Mellon University.

About ROC

ROC is a leading U.S. developer and manufacturer in multimodal Vision AI, building sovereign biometric, video analytics, and mission intelligence solutions. ROC's platform unifies identity and intelligence into a single ecosystem — providing faster, more accurate, and cost-efficient technology trusted by the U.S. military, law enforcement, and global FinTech brands. ROC's platform transforms raw pixels into real-time awareness for defense, public safety, and digital commerce. ROC is headquartered in Denver, Colo., with additional hubs in Grand Rapids, Mich. and Morgantown, W.V. For more information, visit www.roc.ai.

