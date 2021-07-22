Roc Nation and Modern Luxury Media Join Forces to Launch EDITION by Modern Luxury, a Disruptive Multimedia Platform and Brand to Celebrate Culture and Luxury

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Roc Nation, the world's preeminent entertainment company founded by Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, and Modern Luxury Media, the nation's largest luxury media company, are thrilled to announce that they have partnered to launch a new brand and multimedia platform. Titled EDITION by Modern Luxury, this new brand and multimedia platform will amplify and elevate voices that are shaping popular culture.

EDITION will offer the first fully multi-platform portal into a world of luxury that celebrates talent from diverse communities. The fully immersive journey will come to life through print, digital, social and experiential activations and innovative moments of discovery. Insider content and deeper audio and video storytelling will be unlocked through hidden tokens embedded throughout the issues.

In order to cater to today's sophisticated digital natives, media platforms must embrace a diverse group of content creators and talent. Roc Nation and Modern Luxury aim to embrace this and create a constantly evolving and truly immersive experience with the goal to inspire and celebrate talent across a variety of disciplines.

Isoul H. Harris has been appointed as editor-in-chief and he will work closely with Roc Nation EVP Strategy & Communications Jana Fleishman as well as the Modern Luxury team to ensure that the multimedia platform constantly evolves and elevates a diverse array of voices. Harris is an award-winning journalist and the former editor-in-chief of UPTOWN, a national magazine known for its thoughtful chronicling of affluent African American life and celebrity. He has also produced digital lifestyle content and experiential programming for Morgan Stanley, Microsoft, and American Express Platinum. "With EDITION, we have a unique opportunity to define what luxury means now, and also challenge how the world perceives and understands culture. I am beyond excited to help shape a visionary platform that understands the aspirational significance of exploring creativity in the luxury space," stated Harris.

"Modern Luxury Media has built a legacy of being the premier media company in building brands in luxury that drive influential and aspirational content," said Desiree Perez, chief executive officer and co-founder of Roc Nation. "We couldn't think of a better partner to launch EDITION and provide a platform to amplify the voices of a powerful community.

"The importance of elevating the voices of such a powerful community has never been greater," echoed Brett Yormark, president of business operations & strategy for Roc Nation. "We are excited to devote our efforts in creating a platform that is not only exciting but necessary in order to push the luxury media industry forward."

"Since our founding, it's been Modern Luxury's mission to focus on the importance of creating connection and community. Historically, luxury titles have lacked diverse coverage. This is an unfortunate truth and as leaders and owners in media, it's our privilege and opportunity to defy the status quo and ensure we are providing a platform for diverse communities to connect," said John Amato, principal at Modern Luxury Media. "This is a proud moment for Modern Luxury to bring EDITION to life in partnership with Roc Nation and to ensure diverse voices are championed and represented within the luxury space.

"This past year we have doubled down on a community-driven approach in order to fulfill our responsibility of creating new opportunities in the luxury space," said Michael Dickey, chief executive officer of Modern Luxury Media. "Our partnership with Roc Nation to launch EDITION marks a pivotal evolution within the industry. We are thrilled to bring on Isoul Harris to join EDITION and ensure that we are bringing the mission to life with integrity, accountability and creativity."

EDITION by Modern Luxury is set to launch winter 2021. To learn more, visit editionml.com.

About ROC NATION:

Roc Nation, founded in 2008 by JAY-Z, has grown into the world's preeminent entertainment company. Roc Nation works in every aspect of modern entertainment, with recording artists, producers, songwriters and more. Roc Nation's client list includes some of the world's most recognizable names: from Rihanna and J. Cole to Buju Banton and Snoh Aalegra. Roc Nation is a full-service organization, supporting a diverse roster of talent via artist management, music publishing, touring, production, strategic brand development and beyond. Roc Nation Sports was founded in 2013, bringing the organization's full-service touch to athletes across the NFL, NBA, MLB and global soccer including Todd Gurley, Kyrie Irving, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Robinson Cano, Kevin De Bruyne and more.

About MODERN LUXURY MEDIA: At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. Reaching an audience of more than 16 million, we are the nation's largest luxury media company offering leading brands access to the most affluent audiences in the most prominent cities across the U.S. Through the power of the Modern Luxury Media ecosystem including 85+ brands across 22 markets, we deliver powerful marketing solutions allowing luxury brands to connect with their audiences in the places and ways that matter the most. Visit modernluxurymedia.com and find us on Instagram, TikTok, or follow us on Twitter.

