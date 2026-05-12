Roc360 Reaches $20 Billion in Loans Funded to Residential Real Estate Investors Since Founding

Lending platform has fueled the U.S. housing economy with over 50,000 residential loans funded, supporting real estate owners, operators, and investors

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roc360, a vertically integrated real estate lending and investment management platform, today shared it has directly funded over $20 billion across 50,000 loans to date since its founding in 2014. Including its acquired brands, Roc360's brands have funded in excess of $35 billion in loans.

Roc360's scalable platform connects institutional capital with local lenders and real estate entrepreneurs focused on acquiring, renovating, and stabilizing residential properties to unlock economic opportunity where people live. With this milestone Roc360 has contributed to more than $6.6 billion of aggregate home value creation through renovation and new construction financing, while also empowering more than twelve thousand rental property owners that provide reliable access to shelter across the United States.

Roc360's real estate lending platform, backed by institutional investors that include Temasek and leading insurance companies, aims to drive the renovation and repositioning of America's aging housing stock. At a time when the median home age has reached a record 44 years old, Roc360's tech-enabled lending platform provides a single infrastructure that coordinates origination, servicing, and capital formation across the value chain.

"There is a great need in the market for reliable and efficient access to capital that can benefit everyone who is passionate about contributing to the future of residential real estate in the U.S.," said Roc360 Co-Founder and CEO Maksim Stavinsky. "We are seeing tremendous demand for our data-driven lending platform that catalyzes entrepreneurs to address the national housing shortage. This $20 billion milestone is a reflection of our rigorous and relentless pursuit to contribute to the health of our economy by activating one of the biggest asset classes in the world."

Roc360 provides reliable, data-driven access to credit through its residential transition loans, enabling borrowers to execute projects that improve housing quality, while delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns for its limited partners.

In the Northeast alone, Roc360 has directly funded over $12 billion, where the housing shortage is estimated to be nearly one million single family homes, the most severe across the nation, according to a recent report from Realtor.com. In addition, the average percentage value increase from the renovations financed by Roc360 is 95.3%, while the median is 67.7%.

Arvind Raghunathan, Founder of HouseIQ and Roc360, added, "This $20 billion milestone is about more than capital. In just twelve years we've been meaningfully supporting local entrepreneurs who are restoring homes and maintaining rental properties in their communities, providing a reliable means of shelter, supporting the livelihood of local real estate entrepreneurs and community uplift across the country. When they succeed, everyone does. By efficiently connecting Main Street to Wall Street, and by building the best technology in the market to deeply understand dislocations and opportunities, they can underwrite more effectively and ultimately bring more quality housing back into the market."

About Roc360

Roc360 is a vertically integrated financial services and investment platform focused on the residential real estate investor market. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York City, the company provides end-to-end solutions spanning loan origination, underwriting, servicing, asset management, insurance, and valuation. Through its network of private lenders, borrowers, and institutional partners, Roc360 delivers scalable, data-driven capital solutions that help real estate investors acquire, renovate, lease, and manage residential properties.

The company employs over 400 professionals across multiple global offices and continues to expand its platform to meet the evolving needs of professional real estate investors, capital partners, and the broader housing ecosystem. For more information please visit https://roc360.com/.

Media Contact

Prosek for Roc360: [email protected]

SOURCE Roc360