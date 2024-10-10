Rocco Mediate and David Toms Commit to Compete in Inaugural Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two more notable players, Rocco Mediate and David Toms, have declared their intention to compete in the inaugural Simmons Bank Championship, October 21-27, tournament officials announced today.

PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Playoffs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Simmons Bank)

Mediate, 61, won the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS this past Sunday for his fifth career PGA TOUR Champions title since 2016 and vaulted up the Charles Schwab Cup standings to 13th place in the current rankings. The 2016 Senior PGA Championship winner had six career wins on the PGA TOUR, his last being the 2010 Frys.com Open. In 2008, Mediate battled Tiger Woods in an epic 18-hole playoff at the U.S. Open contested at Torrey Pines.

Toms, 57, from Monroe, La., has won four times on the PGA TOUR Champions, including two victories in 2023. He won the 2018 U.S. Senior Open to go along with his 2001 PGA Championship on the PGA TOUR, where he won 13 times. He has played on four U.S. Presidents Cup teams and three Ryder Cup teams and is currently ranked 39th on the Charles Schwab Cup standings.

Earlier, tournament officials announced commitments from Ernie Els, the No. 1 player in the current Charles Schwab Cup standings, as well as No. 2 Steven Alker, No. 6 K.J Choi, No. 10 Padraig Harrington, No. 11 Jerry Kelly, No. 12 Darren Clarke, No. 16 Stewart Cink, No. 24 Mike Weir and international favorite Miguel Angel Jimenez.

The inaugural Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens will be held at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock, Arkansas with activities throughout the week of Oct. 21-27. Tournament play will take place Friday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Oct. 27. The tournament will serve as the second round of the PGA TOUR Champions annual Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. The field will consist of the top 54 players in the standings competing for $2.3 million in prize money and a chance to earn their spot among the top 36 in the final event of the season.

Tickets for the Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens—a PGA TOUR Champions playoff event—are now on sale and more options have recently been added for the general public as well as the military. For a complete listing of ticket options or to purchase tickets, please visit the tournament website at simmonsbankchampionship.com.

Corporate sponsorships and hospitality packages as well as playing positions and teams in our official Pro-Am golf experience are also available for purchase. For more information, visit the website or contact [email protected].

The Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens will be the first-ever PGA TOUR event held in Arkansas, and the first PGA TOUR-sanctioned tournament held in the state since the Korn Ferry Tour's Fort Smith Classic, which was last contested in 2010. Net proceeds from the Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens will used by the tournament's charitable arm to support multiple nonprofit organizations in the state of Arkansas.

For more information about the Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens, to purchase tickets and to stay up to date on tournament news, visit the tournament website, simmonsbankchampionship.com.

Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens

The Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens, a PGA TOUR Champions Charles Schwab Cup Playoff event contested in Little Rock, Arkansas, will be played at Pleasant Valley Country Club the week of October 21-27, featuring a 54-player field and a $2.3 million purse. In its inaugural year, the tournament will focus on charitable giving and making a lasting impression on the State of Arkansas. For more information about the tournament, visit the tournament website (simmonsbankchampionship.com) or follow the Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens on Facebook (@SimmonsBankChampionship), Instagram (@sbgolfchamp), X [formerly Twitter] (@sbgolfchamp), TikTok (@sbgolfchamp), LinkedIn (@SimmonsBankChampionship) and YouTube (@SimmonsBankChampionship).

Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 115 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 234 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank oﬀers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2024, Simmons Bank was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Tennessee and America's Best-In-State Employers 2024 in Missouri.

Stephens

"Stephens" (the company brand name) is a leading family-owned investment firm that includes Stephens Inc. (member NYSE/SIPC), Stephens Investment Management Group, LLC, Stephens Insurance, LLC, Stephens Capital Partners LLC and Stephens Europe Limited.

Stephens Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Founded in 1933, Stephens Inc. provides securities brokerage, investment banking and other financial services to a broad client base which includes corporations, state and local governments, financial institutions, institutional investors and individual investors throughout the United States and overseas. Stephens Inc. (Home Office: 111 Center Street, Little Rock, AR USA, 501-377-2000) is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Member SIPC/NYSE. For more information, visit www.stephens.com.

SOURCE Simmons Bank