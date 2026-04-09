Rochefort Asset Management Bolsters Team with Defense Logistics Leader General (Ret.) Edward M. Daly

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rochefort Asset Management, a national security-focused investment management firm licensed under the Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) of the U.S. Department of War, today announced the addition of General (Retired) Edward M. Daly as Strategic Advisor.

Strategic Advisor: General (Ret.) Edward M. Daly

General (Retired) Edward M. Daly

General Daly brings a distinguished 36-year U.S. Army career to Rochefort, culminating as the 20th Commanding General of U.S. Army Materiel Command, where he oversaw 190,000 personnel and an annual budget exceeding $50 billion. As the Army's senior logistician, he directed worldwide logistics operations, global foreign military sales, and initial materiel fielding in support of Ukraine, as well as the Army's Organic Industrial Base and Infrastructure Modernization initiatives.

Since retiring in 2023, General Daly serves on the Boards of Directors of Olin Corporation and SkyWater Technology, and is Founder and Chairman of Virtus 9 Corporation, delivering integrated logistics, MRO, and supply-chain solutions for the U.S. and its Allies and Partners. He is also President of Daly Consulting & Logistics, LLC, advising clients across the Aerospace, Energy, Manufacturing, and Logistics Services industries. A West Point graduate, he holds an MBA from Gonzaga University and a Master's in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.

"General Daly's experience managing complex logistics at scale is precisely the strategic perspective that will benefit our portfolio companies as we continue to support critical technology companies serving the national security mission," stated Jody LaNasa, Co-Founder of Rochefort Asset Management.

For more information, please contact: Steele Schottenheimer – Rochefort Asset Management [email protected] | 214-347-8045

About Rochefort Asset Management

Rochefort Asset Management is a U.S.-based national security-focused private asset management firm investing in transformative technologies. As a licensed manager under the U.S. Department of War's Office of Strategic Capital (OSC), Rochefort partners with companies driving innovation across the defense technology and industrial base.

For more information visit: www.rochefort.us

SOURCE Rochefort Asset Management