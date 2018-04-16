Rock Hall Receives Historic $10 Million Grant From KeyBank Foundation

"We could not be more excited or more proud to announce this new partnership with the Rock Hall," said Beth Mooney, KeyBank CEO. "At KeyBank, we have made it our mission to create thriving communities and we believe that access to arts and culture is core to that mission. Through this unprecedented gift, we will work to provide greater accessibility for the community and preserve this national icon and regional treasure for future generations."

KeyBank and the Rock Hall have a long and rich history dating back to 1995 when the museum first opened its doors in Cleveland. Since that time, Key has invested significantly in both programmatic and sponsorship opportunities which have included American Music Master Series, the Rock and Roll Couture event, induction weekend, summer concert series and community festivals.

Over the past year, the Rock Hall has made significant changes including the opening of a dramatic Hall of Fame gallery anchored by the new Power of Rock Experience, created with the award-winning filmmaker Jonathan Demme. Other updates have brought its treasured artifacts to life with multimedia interactives, live music and programming to bring new audiences into the museum and connect generations of fans.

These transformations have been embraced by fans, artists and the philanthropic community alike. For the past three years, the number of new visitors who've come to experience the Rock Hall has grown at a record-setting pace, more artists have visited and supported the Museum, and contributions from Foundations, Corporations and Individuals have grown to the highest levels since the Museum's opening.

"We are grateful for this monumental support from KeyBank," Harris said. "This generous grant fuels our continued transformation and allows us to amplify our impact on Northeast Ohio.

For KeyBank, this grant is the most recent in a long history of commitments supporting arts and culture in the region. Over the past five years, KeyBank has contributed nearly $40 million to some of Cleveland's favorite icons including the Cleveland Orchestra, PlayHouse Square, Broadway Series, Cleveland Museum of Art, Cleveland Metroparks, Great Lakes Science Center, the Karamu House, Cleveland Public Theatre, Near West Theatre, and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $137.7 billion at December 31, 2017. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, insurance, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,200 branches and more than 1,500 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

About the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Rock Connects Us. Our mission is clear: To engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock and roll. We share stories of the people, events and songs that shape our world through exhibits, innovative programs and concerts. Join the millions who love it as much as you do. Experience us live or online – Visit rockhall.com or Facebook, Twitter (@rockhall) and Instagram (@rockhall). Long Live Rock!

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rock-hall-receives-historic-10-million-grant-from-keybank-foundation-300630319.html

SOURCE KeyCorp

Related Links

www.key.com

