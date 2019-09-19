Rock Hall to Celebrate Kids Music Day with Musical Instrument Petting Zoo Saturday, October 5th, 2019

CLEVELAND, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will celebrate "Kids Music Day" weekend with a Musical Instrument Petting Zoo hosted by Keep Music Alive and Cleveland area School of Rock locations on Saturday, October 5th from 10 AM to 2 PM. All children attending the Rock Hall that day will have the opportunity to try out different instruments including guitars, ukuleles, keyboards and dozens of different percussion instruments. This free event takes place on Level 0 of the Rock Hall and a separate admission ticket must be purchased to tour the Rock Hall exhibits. Museum admission is free for Rock Hall Members and City of Cleveland Residents. School of Rock locations supporting the event include School of Rock Cleveland West, Highland Heights and Strongsville.

Saturday, October 5th - Musical Instrument Petting Zoo at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Kids Music Day Ambassadors - Julie Andrews, Jack Black, Ann & Nancy Wilson of Heart, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Michael Feinstein, Kenny Loggins, Richie Sambora, Sarah McLachlan, Vanessa Williams, Victor Wooten, Todd Rundgren, Philip Lawrence, Bernie Williams,Damien Escobar, Mandy Harvey

On the national front, over a dozen celebrity artists are showing their support for music education by lending their name as Kids Music Day Ambassadors including:

Julie Andrews, Jack Black, Ann & Nancy Wilson of Heart, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Michael Feinstein, Kenny Loggins, Richie Sambora, Sarah McLachlan, Vanessa Williams, Victor Wooten, Todd Rundgren, Philip Lawrence, Bernie Williams, Damien Escobar, Mandy Harvey

Kids Music Day is supported by industry partners including CASIO EMI, Alfred Music, Remo, Conn-Selmer, D'Addario Foundation, Music Nomad Equipment Care and the Les Paul Foundation.

About the Rock Hall: Rock Connects Us. Our mission is clear: To engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock and roll. We share stories of the people, events and songs that shape our world through exhibits, innovative programs and concerts. Join the millions who love it as much as you do. Experience us live or online – Visit www.RockHall.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@rockhall). Long Live Rock!

About School of Rock: School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, PA in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise operating more than 230 schools in ten global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown their student count from 4,000 to more than 33,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons, including guitar lessons, singing lessons and piano lessons (available at www.SchoolOfRock.com).

About Keep Music Alive: Keep Music Alive is a national non-profit and founder of two international music holidays: Teach Music Week (March) and Kids Music Day (October). Each year, the organization partners with hundreds of music schools, music stores and other music organizations around the world to offer free lessons to new students and hold special events that benefit and celebrate kids playing music. Our goal is to help more kids and adults reap the educational, social and therapeutic benefits of playing music. For more information, please visit www.KeepMusicAlive.org

Media Contact:

Vincent James

610-874-6312

SOURCE Keep Music Alive