Rock Island Auction Company Hosts First Premier Auction of 2024, May 17-19

The premier firearms auction house will offer an excellent lineup of Presidential firearms, military vehicles, and an array European high art arms

BEDFORD, Texas, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Island Auction Company (RIAC) is proud to announce its first Premier Auction of 2024, taking place Friday, May 17 through Sunday, May 19 in Bedford, TX. As the world's leading firearms auction house, RIAC will showcase over 2,200 items, including exceptional presidential firearms, military vehicles and a diverse range of high art European arms.

The premier auction will commence with a full-day preview event, Thursday, May 16. The event is open to the public. Doors open at 10 a.m., and attendees will have early access to explore the most prestigious items up for auction. The 2024 premier auction will showcase the finest firearms across multiple collections and periods, including but not limited to:

U.S. President Gerald R. Ford's Gold Inlaid Winchester Model 21 Bicentennial Double Barrel Shotgun (Pre-Auction Estimate: $130,000 - $250,000 )

Buffalo Bill Presentation Winchester Model 1866 Lever Action Rifle to Panther Bill (Pre-Auction Estimate: $65,000 - $110,000 )

Present at the Battle of the Little Bighorn: A "Lot Six" U.S. Colt Cavalry Model Single Action Army Revolver attributed to Captain Myles Moylan (Pre-Auction Estimate: $70,000 - $120,000 )

attributed to Captain George Armstrong Custer's Calderwood & Son Pinfire Revolver, with a "G.A.C." inscribed case and letter from Lt. Col. Charles A. Custer (Pre-Auction Estimate: $50,000 - $75,000 )

with a "G.A.C." inscribed case and letter from Lt. Col. Le Page-Moutier Double Barrel Percussion Shotgun, a historic and extravagant gift from French President Jules Grevey to the President of Mexico , Manual Gonzales Flores (Pre-Auction Estimate: $250,000 - $400,000 )

a historic and extravagant gift from French President to the President of , Gold Plated Winchester Deluxe Model 1873 Lever Action Rifle, exquisitely engraved with relief game scenes, and additional gold inlays (Pre-Auction Estimate: $275,000 - $425,000 )

The auction will also feature more than 30 artisan European firearms from the Norman R. Blank Collection, and a curated grouping of military vehicles from the Allan Cors Collection including a rare M41 Walker Bulldog and a highly desirable World War II U.S. M3A1 Stuart light tank.

"The first Premier Auction of the year is always exciting, and we have an extraordinary array of firearms that represent the best of what's publicly available today," said Kevin Hogan, President of Rock Island Auction Company. "It's classic Colts, previously unknown Winchesters, lavish European arms, plus some supremely impressive tanks. We can't wait to welcome everybody for an unforgettable experience."

After the grand opening of Rock Island Auction Company's Bedford facility in December of 2023, the world's number one firearms auction house is pleased to host its second premier auction at 3600 E. Harwood Road. For more details on the upcoming May Premier Auction, please visit www.rockislandauction.com.

About Rock Island Auction Company:

Rock Island Auction Company is the world's no. 1 auction company for firearms, bladed weapons and militaria. Founded in 1993 by its current CEO Patrick Hogan, RIAC continues to lead the industry with record sales numbers and its extensive and well-crafted marketing efforts. The company's 150,000 square-foot Illinois campus consists of two buildings and serves as the company's hub for catalog and content production. The 90,000 square-foot Bedford facility opened in December 2023 and will host six of the company's 18+ auctions each year. RIAC actively seeks consignments, be it a single weapon or a collection of hundreds, an item valued at $1,000 or $1 million.

For more information, please visit www.rockislandauction.com or call 1-800-238-8022.

Media Contact:

Mattie Van Gundy

(713) 409-1835

[email protected]

SOURCE Rock Island Auction Company