Rock Island Auction Company's May Premier Auction Benefits USA Shooting Team's Journey to the 2024 Summer Olympics

RIAC will auction a Krieghoff K-32 Shotgun during the three-day event, with 100% of its proceeds going towards supporting the USA Shooting Team and their pursuit for Olympic and Paralympic gold

BEDFORD, Texas, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Island Auction Company (RIAC) partners with USA Shooting in its upcoming May Premier Auction, to offer an engraved and gold inlaid Krieghoff K-32 over/under shotgun and its four-barrel set, with 100% of the proceeds dedicated to supporting the USA Shooting Team at the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games in France. The auction will take place Friday, May 17 through Sunday, May 19 in Bedford, TX.

Rock Island Auction Company Master Angelo Bee Signed, Engraved, and Gold Inlaid Krieghoff K-32 Over Under Shotgun Two Barrel Set with Inserts and Case Sold to Benefit the USA Shooting Team; Photo Courtesy of Rock Island Auction Company

The Krieghoff K-32 shotgun will be the first lot offered in the three-day event. The winning bid will help alleviate the additional costs faced by the USA Shooting Team and allow the athletes to focus on winning the gold medal.

"We are immensely grateful for the unwavering support of Rock Island Auction Company as we embark on another Olympic and Paralympic journey," expressed Kelly Reisdorf, CEO of USA Shooting. "Auctioning this unique shotgun is not just financial support—it's a pivotal investment in the future of America's elite marksmen and markswomen. This partnership helps provide our athletes with the superior resources they need to pursue Olympic and Paralympic gold, symbolizing a commitment to maintaining our nation's legacy of shooting excellence."

The 2024 Games present an unprecedented situation for the USA Shooting athletes, as the shooting venue is located three hours outside of Paris. This deviation from the norm of Olympic and Paralympic athletes staying in the Village places a considerable responsibility on USA Shooting to ensure they have everything they need to succeed—from housing to security and beyond—elements traditionally provided within the village's confines. The sale of this master engraved shotgun will help cover these additional costs, which build on the expenses the team already faces. The athletes depend on donations and sponsorships, as the U.S. government doesn't fund the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams.

"Our shared commitment to the preservation and promotion of shooting sports is what makes this partnership so special," says Kevin Hogan, President of Rock Island Auction Company. "We hope the proceeds of this fantastic Krieghoff help these athletes overcome their logistical challenges and focus on what they do best – representing the United States and finding their way to the podium."

In addition, RIAC will also offer former German Olympian Erich Krempel's historic engraved, inlaid and relief carved system Gotz single shot "free pistol" during the May Premier Auction. This elaborate presentation target pistol was presented to Krempel by the Suhl Schuetzen Guild after he earned a silver medal in the 1936 Berlin Olympics 50M Free Pistol event. It eventually became a war trophy of Colonel John H. Sampson Jr. who brought it back from Germany at the end of World War II. The pistol's pre-auction estimate is $15,000-$25,000.

For additional information on Rock Island Auction Company and other highlights of the May event, visit: www.rockislandauction.com.

About Rock Island Auction Company:

Rock Island Auction Company is the world's no. 1 auction company for firearms, bladed weapons and militaria. Founded in 1993 by its current CEO Patrick Hogan, RIAC continues to lead the industry with record sales numbers and its extensive and well-crafted marketing efforts. The company's 150,000 square-foot Illinois campus consists of two buildings and serves as the company's hub for catalog and content production. The 90,000 square-foot Bedford facility opened in December 2023 and will host six of the company's 18+ auctions each year. RIAC actively seeks consignments, be it a single weapon or a collection of hundreds, an item valued at $1,000 or $1 million.

About USA Shooting

USA Shooting, a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation was chartered by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee as the National Governing Body for the Olympic & Paralympic Shooting Sports in April 1995. The organization develops and implements programs to promote growth in the sport and serves as a sanctioning body for local and national competitions. Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center, USA Shooting has a full-time staff dedicated to our sport.

Media Contact:

Mattie Van Gundy

(713) 409-1835

[email protected]

SOURCE Rock Island Auction Company