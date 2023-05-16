ROCK STAR/CLASSICAL PIANIST YOSHIKI WILL BE FIRST JAPANESE ARTIST TO HEADLINE HISTORIC VENUES INCLUDING CARNEGIE HALL, ROYAL ALBERT HALL, AND MORE IN CLASSICAL WORLD TOUR WITH ORCHESTRA

X JAPAN'S FIRST SINGLE IN EIGHT YEARS "ANGEL" TO BE RELEASED IN JULY ALONG WITH YOSHIKI'S NEWEST SINGLE "REQUIEM" FOR 10TH ANNIVERSARY OF YOSHIKI CLASSICAL

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Japanese rock artist YOSHIKI's highly-anticipated 2023 classical world tour was announced at the GRAMMY Museum® on May 15.

During a press conference attended by U.S. and international media, YOSHIKI – composer, classically-trained pianist, rock drummer, and leader of rock bands X JAPAN and THE LAST ROCKSTARS – revealed details of the upcoming tour, titled Yoshiki Classical 10th Anniversary World Tour with Orchestra 2023 "REQUIEM".

Composer, classically-trained pianist, and rock drummer YOSHIKI - leader of the rock groups X Japan and The Last Rockstars. YOSHIKI was named “one of the most influential musicians and composers in Japanese history” and is described by Billboard as "a musical innovator". Rock superstar YOSHIKI performs with a string quartet at the GRAMMY Museum on May 15, 2023. The composer, classically-trained pianist, and rock drummer will perform Yoshiki Classical 10th Anniversary World Tour with Orchestra 2023 "REQUIEM" this October, headlining shows at Tokyo Garden Theater (Tokyo), Royal Albert Hall (London), Dolby Theater (L.A.), and Carnegie Hall (New York). Yoshiki Classical 10th Anniversary World Tour with Orchestra 2023 "REQUIEM"

"One of Asia's most influential artists" – Pianist Magazine

"After tragedy, YOSHIKI has used music to heal" – New York Post

"A musical innovator" – Billboard

"YOSHIKI delivers a performance of a lifetime at Carnegie Hall" – Huff Post

YOSHIKI will perform a series of classical concerts with orchestra this October, headlining shows at Tokyo Garden Theater (Tokyo), Royal Albert Hall (London), Dolby Theater (L.A.), and Carnegie Hall (New York).

This tour will be the first time a Japanese artist has headlined all these historic venues. The concerts will celebrate the tenth anniversary of his Yoshiki Classical album which reached #1 on iTunes Classical charts in 10 countries.

YOSHIKI will perform his new compositions, orchestral performances of his chart-topping songs from X Japan and his new groups, and pieces by classical composers Beethoven, Chopin, Tchaikovsky, and Rachmaninoff.

The tour will also feature several special guest performers to be announced in the coming weeks.

REQUIEM" – Video

YOSHIKI said, "Last year in May I lost my mother. At that time, I couldn't do anything. I had to cancel my live TV shows, and I actually went to see a doctor, The tears kept coming for days. Then I started composing this song called 'Requiem'. I thought I should move forward, I shouldn't give up. To move forward and to really thank my fans who supported me, I decided to do this tour."

In addition to his groundbreaking world tour, YOSHIKI will release his latest single, "Requiem", on July 21. X Japan's first single in eight years, "Angel", will be released on July 28.

YOSHIKI was invited by the GRAMMY Museum to make the announcements at a performance and conversation event hosted by the museum's Chief Curator and VP of Curatorial Affairs Jasen Emmons.

YOSHIKI has gained international recognition for his work in music, television, and film. The Disney+ documentary film Yoshiki: My Music Story is currently airing; and Yoshiki Live at Carnegie Hall is available to PBS viewers nationwide.

YOSHIKI's talent competition series YOSHIKI SUPERSTAR PROJECT X became the #1 ranked variety show on Hulu Japan, leading to the upcoming debut of hot new boy band "XY". Recently, YOSHIKI finished a sold-out world tour with his rock group THE LAST ROCKSTARS.

Yoshiki Classical 10th Anniversary World Tour with Orchestra 2023 "Requiem"

Tokyo Garden Theater

Tokyo, Japan

Performances: October 7-9, 2023

Ticket information (Japan time)

YOSHIKI Card Holder and Membership-Only Pre-Sale:

Tue. 5/16 12:00 - Sun. 5/28 23:59: Yoshiki Rakuten Card (first tier)

Mon. 5/29 12:00 - Sun. 6/4 23:59: Yoshiki Rakuten Card (second tier)

Mon. 6/5 12:00 - Sun. 6/11 23:59: Yoshiki Visa / Yoshiki MasterCard pre-sale / UDO Premium Members

Mon. 6/12 12:00 - Sun. 6/18 23:59: Yoshiki Mobile / Yoshiki Channel / UDO Members

Mon. 6/19 12:00 - Sun. 6/25 23:59: Overseas residents / Team Yoshiki / Lawson

Sat. 7/1 15:00 - General On Sale

https://l-tike.com/yoshiki-classical/

Royal Albert Hall

London, UK

Performance: October 13, 2023

Tickets on sale:

Thursday, May 18 at 10:00am (UK time) – Royal Albert Hall Friends & Patrons pre-sale

Friday May 19 at 10:00am (UK time) - General on sale

https://www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/events/2023/yoshiki

Dolby Theatre

Los Angeles, CA, USA

Performance: October 20, 2023

Tickets on sale: Tuesday, May 16 at 10:00am USA PT

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/09005EABD2E95718

Carnegie Hall – Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

New York, NY, USA

Performance: October 28, 2023

Tickets on sale: Tuesday, May 16 at 1:00pm USA ET

https://www.carnegiehall.org/calendar/2023/10/28/yoshiki-classical-0800pm

Carnegie Hall photo credit: Jeff Goldberg / Esto

