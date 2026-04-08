Rock Tech Lithium and BMI Group Establish CAD $200 Million Anchor Partnership to Advance Red Rock Lithium Converter in Canada

BMI Group to anchor partnership with CAD $200 million planned investment.

Up to CAD $30 million in initial non-dilutionary funding to advance the Red Rock Converter towards FID.

Rock Tech retains full operational control and project execution of the Red Rock Converter.

Rock Tech's proven Guben Converter design leveraged to accelerate development and reduce risks.

The investment builds on the recently published partnership with Siemens Canada to integrate digital twin and automation technology.

The partnership reinforces the strategic critical raw material cooperation between Canada and Europe through BMI Group's European investor relationships.

TORONTO, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with the BMI Group Inc. ("the BMI Group"), a Canadian industrial infrastructure platform company, to develop Rock Tech's lithium converter facility in Red Rock, Ontario, Canada ("the Project").

Strategic Partnership Structure and CAD $200 Million Investment

Dirk Harbecke (Chair Rock Tech) and Paul Veldman (CEO BMI Group) (CNW Group/Rock Tech Lithium Inc.)

The partnership is expected to be structured as a general partner / limited partner arrangement, with Rock Tech controlling the general partner and the BMI Group acting as the lead limited partner and anchor investor. Under the proposed structure, Rock Tech will retain full control and responsibility for project development, engineering, and operations, as well as all key technical, commercial, and strategic decision-making.

The BMI Group intends to invest CAD $200 million in the Project as part of a broader equity structure to be finalized as the Project advances. Rock Tech, together with additional partners, is expected to contribute additional equity capital over time. The joint objective is to build processing capacity in Canada — strengthening value creation, planning certainty, and supply security for North American industrial off-takers.

"BMI Group's significant investment is a strong market signal. An experienced Canadian partner committing at this level demonstrates that our project is not only technically and economically compelling — it also enjoys the confidence of professional investors," says Mirco Wojnarowicz, CEO Rock Tech. "This partnership structure reflects our philosophy: we bring the technology, the operational expertise, and the proven converter concept. Our partners invest the capital with expected high returns. Together, we deliver."

Initial Funding to Advance Site Development and Feasibility Study

To support near-term development activities, including a feasibility study, the parties intend to initiate a non-dilutionary funding program of up to CAD $30 million, which is expected to include contributions of both partners and government funding programs, whereby each dollar contributed by Rock Tech shall be matched by the BMI Group and government funding. This funding is targeted to advance engineering, environmental and permitting work, and early site development activities in preparation for a final investment decision by end of 2026.

The Red Rock Converter is based on Rock Tech's Guben, Germany project which is fully engineered, fully permitted, and designated as a Strategic Project under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act and where Rock Tech has invested over CAD $ 65 million to date. Leveraging this proven design is expected to reduce development timelines and execution risk and transfer proven technical know-how to Canada.

Strategic Location and Infrastructure at Red Rock

The Red Rock Converter will be developed on the BMI Group's industrial site in Red Rock, Ontario, approximately 100 km east of Thunder Bay and 60 km south of Rock Tech's Georgia Lake lithium deposit. The 337-acre site benefits from established infrastructure, including approximately 120 MW of power capacity, access to natural gas, road connectivity and direct access to CPKC Rail's transcontinental mainline, supporting efficient movement of materials and equipment.

BMI Group's industrial infrastructure platform is designed to support large-scale project deployment, enabling streamlined site development and reducing timelines from permitting through to construction. By combining Rock Tech's lithium conversion expertise with BMI's industrial infrastructure platform and international investor network, the partnership strengthens the Project's positioning within Canada's emerging critical minerals, industrial, and defence supply chains.

"As long-horizon developers, BMI Group sees its partnership with Rock Tech as one that will position Northwestern Ontario as a key hub in sovereign defence and battery materials supply chains. Our Red Rock platform provides industrial-ready infrastructure that compresses timelines from site selection to production. This investment reflects our confidence in Rock Tech's technology, market strategy, leadership, and long-term vision. Through our Canadian and European investor base, we are aligned on the need for secure, allied critical minerals processing capacity and the multi-sector coordination to get it done," says Paul Veldman, CEO BMI Group.

Siemens Partnership to Deliver Digital Twin and Advanced Automation

At PDAC 2026, Canada's largest mining expo, Rock Tech signed a partnership agreement with Siemens to provide state-of-the-art industrial automation technology and a full Digital Twin for the Red Rock Converter. The Digital Twin — a real-time virtual replica of the plant — will enable continuous performance optimization, predictive maintenance, and de-risked commissioning, consistent with the highest operational standards.

The integration of this technology underlines Rock Tech's commitment to delivering a world-class, future-proof industrial asset for Canada's critical minerals value chain, that is fully replicable to scale production with the growing North American lithium demand. These efforts support G7 critical minerals cooperation and position the Red Rock Converter as a reference project for sovereign, resilient, sustainable, and scalable lithium conversion.

Strategic Significance for North America and Europe

Rock Tech is advancing an integrated lithium platform in Canada, linking upstream supply from its Georgia Lake project with downstream production at the Red Rock Converter. The Project is positioned to establish a domestic, IRA- and CUSMA-aligned supply chain from mine to battery-grade lithium salts, strengthening Canada's critical minerals processing capacity and supporting the development of integrated North American and European supply chains.

The BMI Group's participation introduces a transatlantic investor base, including Dutch firm Business EQ Investments, aligned with the development of critical minerals infrastructure across Canada and Europe. Together, the partnership combines Rock Tech's lithium conversion expertise with BMI's industrial infrastructure platform and international investor relationships.

The advancement of the partnership remains subject to the negotiation of definitive agreements and the satisfaction of customary technical, financial, and regulatory conditions.

On behalf of the Management

Mirco Wojnarowicz

CEO, Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

ABOUT ROCK TECH LITHIUM

Rock Tech is enabling the battery age by making the battery industries in Europe and North America more independent and competitive. The Company's goal is to ensure the supply of high-quality, locally produced lithium — supporting a resilient, sustainable, and transparent value chain from mine to battery-grade material.

Rock Tech relies on responsible sourcing, state-of-the-art and proven technologies, and a clear focus on circular economy principles. The Company's lithium converter projects in Guben, Germany (24,000 tonnes LHM per year) and Ontario, Canada (up to 32,000 tonnes LCE per year) form the foundation for a stable and regional supply to the battery and automotive industries. The Guben converter has been recognized as a Strategic Project under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act.

The raw materials for Rock Tech's converter projects are sourced exclusively from verifiably ESG-compliant suppliers. In Canada, Rock Tech relies, among other sources, on its wholly-owned Georgia Lake Project, which ensures a stable and sustainable supply for the North American market and is being developed in close partnership with local Indigenous communities. By integrating recycled materials, the company aims to close the local battery loop.

With its facilities, Rock Tech makes a central contribution to battery-grade material sovereignty and the achievement of climate targets. The company works in partnership with industry, policymakers, and community groups, and is committed to open communication and the highest environmental standards.

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "predicts", "believes", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to: the Company's and the BMI Group's commitment to establish a limited partnership to develop the Project; the BMI Group's lead investment in the limited partnership; the development of the multi-phase funding structure, including the initial non-dilutionary funding program; the capability of the partners to provide funding; the contribution of the government's funding programs; the benefit of leveraging the engineering and permitting work completed in the Guben converter; the costs, schedules, achieving the milestones and the outcome of the due diligence; the parties objective to build processing capacity in Canada; Rock Tech's opinions, beliefs and expectations regarding the outcome of the Term Sheet and benefits of the BMI Group's participation in the limited partnership and the benefits of the Siemens partnership to deliver digital twin and advanced automation technology; the achievement of the final investment decision by end of 2026; the Company's own business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects, and plans and objectives of management for the Company's operations and properties; the accuracy and reliability of technical data, forecasts, estimates and studies; the Company's ability to secure funding to finance the multi-phase pathway; the role and potential involvement of provincial and federal authorities; the supply and demand for, deliveries of, and the level and volatility of prices of, intermediate and final lithium products; future exchange and interest rates; general business and economic conditions; the costs and results of development, exploration and operating activities, to procure supplies and other equipment necessary for its business; and the accuracy and reliability of technical data, forecasts, estimates and studies.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions of the Company and, in certain cases, third-party experts, that are believed by management of Rock Tech to be reasonable at the time they were made. Forward-looking information is derived utilizing numerous assumptions regarding, among other things the parties' decision to establish a limited partnership, the parties' strategic, technical, and commercial alignment; the parties' capability to provide funding; the BMI Group's decision to invest into the limited partnership and the Project; the inclusion of Siemens' technology related to the Project; the accuracy and reliability of technical data, forecasts, estimates and studies; the parties' belief to strengthen value creation, planning certainty and supply security for North American industrial off-takers; the efforts to support G7 critical minerals cooperation; the Company's ability to secure funding to finance the multi-phase pathway; the role and potential involvement of provincial and federal authorities, and German public-sector stakeholders in supporting the objectives of the parties collaboration. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of all assumptions which may have been used in developing the forward-looking information. While Rock Tech considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to technical challenges in providing the digital twin and advanced automation technology; geopolitical risks; changes in applicable laws and regulations; regulatory risks; changes in market conditions, including lithium prices, demand for conversion and digital twin technology and availability of financing; volatility; reliance on third-party contractors and suppliers for critical project components. Except as may be required by law, Rock Tech undertakes no obligation and expressly disclaims any responsibility, obligation or undertaking to update or to revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect any change in Rock Tech's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such information is based. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purposes of assisting readers in understanding Rock Tech's plans, objectives and goals and is not appropriate for any other purposes.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Rock Tech Lithium Inc.