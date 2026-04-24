Rock Tech Lithium Announces Plans to Dual-List on NASDAQ and Filing of Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus

Company Files Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus and AIF and continues to advance NASDAQ Dual Listing via MJDS Process

Final Base Shelf Prospectus, if receipted, will be valid for 25 months and is intended to provide the Company with capital markets flexibility

TORONTO, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus ("Base Shelf Prospectus") and Annual Information Form ("AIF") with the securities regulators in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. These filings represent a significant and deliberate step in the Company's strategic roadmap — which the Company expects may be used, subject to receipt and regulatory approvals, in connection with a potential NASDAQ dual‑listing through the Multi-Jurisdictional Disclosure System ("MJDS"), the established bilateral framework between Canadian and U.S. capital markets regulators.

NASDAQ Dual-Listing Readiness via MJDS

Under the MJDS framework, eligible Canadian issuers may file a U.S. registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Form F‑10, which is primarily based on Canadian disclosure documents, including the Company's base shelf prospectus. This bilateral system substantially reduces regulatory duplication, cost, and processing time, which may streamline the disclosure process for a NASDAQ cross‑listing, subject to SEC effectiveness and NASDAQ approval. Rock Tech's existing TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") listing, combined with its 12-month-plus Canadian reporting history and qualifying public float, positions the Company as MJDS-eligible. The NASDAQ filing remains subject to NASDAQ approval.

25-Month Capital Flexibility Window

The final Base Shelf Prospectus, if receipted, will be valid for a period of 25 months from the date of receipt. During this window, Rock Tech retains the option to access capital markets from time to time and in tranches aligned with project milestones — without requiring a full regulatory review for each potential future offering. This significantly reduces execution risk and cost in time-sensitive financing situations.

Institutional Credibility and Market Profile

A filed Base Shelf Prospectus is commonly used by more established TSXV‑listed issuers and is intended to support corporate governance practices, capital markets readiness, and financing flexibility. It is standard practice among established TSXV-listed resource and technology companies operating at Rock Tech's scale. The filing reinforces Rock Tech's positioning as a strategic, investment-ready critical minerals platform.

"This filing is about building institutional-grade capital markets infrastructure for tomorrow. Filing our Shelf Prospectus is an important step in preparing for a potential NASDAQ dual‑listing via the MJDS process. A NASDAQ listing, if achieved, is a transformative re-rating event for Rock Tech. It opens our story to the full depth of the North American institutional investor base at exactly the moment our project pipeline — Guben, Red Rock, Georgia Lake — is entering its most consequential phase," says Rock Tech's CEO, Mirco Wojnarowicz.

Rock Tech is advancing toward a NASDAQ dual-listing as a cornerstone of its institutional investor strategy. With the Guben Converter holding EU CRMA Strategic Project status and a full permit and engineering package, the Red Rock Converter project in Ontario, Canada carrying a CAD $2.3 billion NPV and a committed capital structure under the GP/LP framework, and the Georgia Lake Mine in Ontario positioned to create North America's first fully integrated mine-to-battery-grade lithium supply chain, Rock Tech believes the NASDAQ listing, if completed, could serve as a significant re-rating catalyst — expanding visibility, research coverage, and shareholder liquidity across the world's deepest capital market.

On behalf of the Management

Mirco Wojnarowicz

CEO, Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

ABOUT ROCK TECH LITHIUM

Rock Tech is enabling the battery age by making the battery industries in Europe and North America more independent and competitive. The Company's goal is to ensure the supply of high-quality, locally produced lithium — supporting a resilient, sustainable, and transparent value chain from mine to battery-grade material.

Rock Tech relies on responsible sourcing, state-of-the-art and proven technologies, and a clear focus on circular economy principles. The Company's lithium converter projects in Guben, Germany (24,000 tonnes LHM per year) and Ontario, Canada (up to 32,000 tonnes LCE per year) form the foundation for a stable and regional supply to the battery and automotive industries. The Guben converter has been recognized as a Strategic Project under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act.

The raw materials for Rock Tech's converter projects are sourced exclusively from verifiably ESG-compliant suppliers. In Canada, Rock Tech relies, among other sources, on its wholly-owned Georgia Lake Project, which ensures a stable and sustainable supply for the North American market and is being developed in close partnership with local Indigenous communities. By integrating recycled materials, the company aims to close the local battery loop.

With its facilities, Rock Tech makes a central contribution to battery-grade material sovereignty and the achievement of climate targets. The company works in partnership with industry, policymakers, and community groups, and is committed to open communication and the highest environmental standards.

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "predicts", "believes", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things: the Company's intentions to pursue a potential dual‑listing of its securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market; the Company's eligibility to utilize the MJDS; the anticipated use of a U.S. registration statement on Form F‑10 in connection with any such potential listing; the receipt of a final receipt for the Base Shelf Prospectus; the validity period and potential use of the Base Shelf Prospectus; the Company's ability to access the capital markets from time to time; the expected benefits of a potential Nasdaq listing, including enhanced visibility, liquidity and institutional investor participation; the advancement, development and timing of the Company's projects; and the Company's overall business strategy, plans, objectives and outlook.

Forward‑looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions as of the date of this news release. Such assumptions include, without limitation: the Company's ability to obtain a final receipt for the Base Shelf Prospectus within a timeframe anticipated by management, or at all; the Base Shelf Prospectus becoming effective and remaining in effect for its full statutory period; the accuracy and completeness of the Company's disclosure provided to securities regulators; the Company's continued satisfaction of eligibility requirements under the MJDS; the ability of the Company to file and have declared effective a registration statement on Form F‑10; the receipt of all required regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including approvals from the SEC and Nasdaq; the absence of material adverse regulatory, legal or market developments; continued access to the capital markets on reasonable terms; and the Company's ability to advance its projects and business strategy in accordance with current plans and expectations.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to the risk that the Company may not obtain a final receipt for the Base Shelf Prospectus on the terms or timeline currently expected, or at all the Company may not obtain the required regulatory or exchange approvals to complete a Nasdaq listing; delays in regulatory review processes; changes in applicable securities laws or stock exchange requirements; market conditions and volatility; liquidity and financing risks; commodity price fluctuations; operational and development risks associated with the Company's projects; and general economic and business conditions. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+. Except as may be required by law, Rock Tech undertakes no obligation and expressly disclaims any responsibility, obligation or undertaking to update or to revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect any change in Rock Tech's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such information is based. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purposes of assisting readers in understanding Rock Tech's plans, objectives and goals and is not appropriate for any other purposes.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Rock Tech Lithium Inc.