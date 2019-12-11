Rockbot Launches Multi-Channel TV Platform Designed Specifically For Businesses

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockbot, the company that created the revolutionary smart music platform for businesses, has launched the first multi-channel streaming TV platform designed for businesses; from stand-alone, local businesses to the nation's largest multi-location brands. Rockbot TV is an OTT-delivered platform that provides a number of customizable tools and features for businesses to use to create the optimal experience for their customers.

With backing from investors that include Google Ventures and Universal Music Group, Rockbot has a successful track record of providing streaming media services to such nationwide businesses as Panera Bread, Anytime Fitness and Neiman Marcus. Now, for the first time, the company is providing businesses with an alternative to the consumer and residential-focused services provided by legacy pay-TV providers.

"Millions of consumers watch TV out of home each year. Nielsen estimates that 11% of sports viewership alone takes place out of the home (OOH). Rockbot TV is the first OTT platform targeting this $4B industry," said Garrett Dodge, CEO of Rockbot. "Until now, businesses had no alternative than to use cable and satellite TV platforms designed for residential consumer use. Rockbot TV has the technology and toolset designed for the needs of businesses and the content designed specifically to engage their customers."

Rockbot TV has an added benefit to channel and content providers. With the potential of reaching millions of out-of-home viewers, channels now have the opportunity to reach and expose their brands new audiences. The company has signed a number of content providers to the platform, including cable favorites and streaming only channels in the following genres:

- News: QuickTake by Bloomberg, Bloomberg TV, Top Stories by Newsy

- Sports: FTF- For the Fans (formerly Eleven Sports), World Poker Tour (WPT), Stadium, ACC Digital Network, EDGEsport, SportsGrid (sports gambling channel)

- Social Media Favorites: People are Awesome, FailArmy, The Pet Collective, Poke My Heart

- Lifestyle: Fashion TV, Outside TV+, Insight TV, GoPro

"At Outside TV, we strive to be everywhere our active viewers are watching content. Being available on Rockbot's new multichannel streaming platform provides us with the opportunity to continue to build our video brand while also showcasing our visually engaging content," said Dennis Gillespie, Head of Distribution, Outside TV.

Among the features Rockbot TV offers businesses are automatic daily scheduling that allows business owners to optimize the TV experience for customers throughout the day, centralized control and management of any number of locations, the ability to add marketing and branding to the venue's TV experience, and more.

About Rockbot

Backed by investors including Google Ventures and Universal Music Group, Rockbot's media platform enables businesses to simply and reliably stream the right content to make their guests' experience great - from music to digital signage, and now TV. The platform caters to the different and changing needs of business owners, whether they operate a single shop or a nationwide chain of locations. Rockbot's customers include over 20K venues in the US and Canada from restaurants, retail businesses, fitness chains, offices, hotels, bars, salons and spas, casinos, multi-unit residential complexes, automotive shops, educational institutions, medical offices and more. For more information, visit: www.rockbot.com.

