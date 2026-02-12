Rockbot Tops Multiple Categories for Built In's 2026 Best Places to Work Lists

Rockbot climbs to #4 for remote work and #13 in the U.S. overall, recognized for excellence in workplace culture

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockbot has been recognized in Built In's 2026 Best Places to Work awards, the company's third year placing among top businesses nationwide. These awards highlight companies that invest in their people through exceptional culture, competitive pay, and robust benefits programs.

Rockbot earned top recognition across multiple categories this year, including:

Rockbot was also recognized in the following categories: San Francisco, CA Best Midsize Company to Work For (#2, up from #11) and U.S. Best Midsize Company to Work For (#8, up from #40).

Among businesses nationwide, Bay Area-based Rockbot's ranking as a Remote Best Place to Work and an overall US Best Place to work reflects the strength of a distributed model built on inclusion, trust, and intentional culture. As many companies rethink flexible work, Rockbot continues to show that remote operations and an exceptional employee experience can go hand in hand.

Rockbot jumped as much as 60+ spots in some categories, placing among the nation's top workplaces across multiple categories. The company achieved these improvements while growing to over 115 employees, proving that culture can strengthen alongside headcount when approached with intention.

"Our culture is something we intentionally design and protect as the company grows," said Kathleen Prior, VP of People & Culture at Rockbot. "As a remote-first company, we know culture doesn't happen by accident, and this recognition is a wonderful reflection on the team's efforts – that is, on every single person that works at Rockbot."

Built In's awards reflect a data-driven evaluation of companies based on compensation, benefits, and company-wide culture programs. For Rockbot, the recognition validates an approach that treats culture as foundational to business success.

"We spend a huge portion of our lives at work, and building a high-growth company isn't always easy – but it's meaningful when you do it together," said Garrett Dodge, CEO of Rockbot. "We're intentional about creating an environment where people work hard, support one another, and feel the impact of what they're building. If that kind of experience resonates with you, we'd love to meet you."

To learn more about career opportunities at Rockbot, visit rockbot.com/careers . For more information about Built In's 2026 Best Places to Work program and to view all winners, visit employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work .

About Rockbot:

Rockbot is an omnichannel media platform committed to elevating customer and employee experiences while fostering stronger connections in real-world spaces. Rockbot addresses the challenges businesses face in media management with integrated solutions spanning music, TV, digital signage, and advertising. Its mission is to enrich on-premise experiences with media technology, where every interaction is elevated and memorable.

From independent local businesses to large national brands - across nearly every industry, including restaurants, bars, retailers, and more, Rockbot provides all the tools and licensed content businesses need. Backed by leading investors including Google and Universal Music Group, Rockbot is the future of out-of-home media. For more information visit www.rockbot.com.

SOURCE Rockbot