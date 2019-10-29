Rockbridge Growth Equity Acquires Leading Marketing Solutions Provider, ProSites, Inc.

DETROIT, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockbridge Growth Equity, a Detroit-based private equity firm, today announced that it has acquired ProSites, Inc., a leading provider of comprehensive online marketing solutions, from The Riverside Company.

Founded in 2003, ProSites serves more than 14,000 clients in the dental, medical, financial and accounting practices. It specializes in website design and hosting, reputation management, search engine optimization, pay-per-click advertising and practice communication software.

"ProSites is our latest investment in the digital marketing space," said Kevin Prokop, Managing Partner at Rockbridge. "Dave Rutan and his team have built a market-leading company with a broad portfolio of products that serve local community professionals. We look forward to working with Dave and the company to accelerate the company's growth, increase the range of services it provides and target new verticals that can benefit from ProSites' services."

ProSites' growth has helped to position it as a leader in the marketing and workflow solutions sector. The company boasts a proven track record and is endorsed by 12 state dental associations, is a five-time honoree on Inc. 5000's list of America's Fastest-Growing Private companies, and a 2015 and 2016 Dentaltown Townie Choice Award recipient.

"We are excited to partner with Rockbridge as we continue to position ProSites as a leading digital marketing firm," said Dave Rutan, CEO of ProSites. "The firm's expertise in digital marketing and technology services, and its association with Quicken Loans made it a truly differentiated partner for us at ProSites. The team at Rockbridge brings proven capabilities that will help us accelerate our growth."

"We are confident that this acquisition will open a new chapter for ProSites as we utilize our network to greatly develop its product offerings and scale its outreach capabilities, both through internal investments and add-on acquisitions of complementary businesses," Brian Hermelin, Managing Partner, Rockbridge added.

The ProSites acquisition is the second investment that Rockbridge has announced in the past month. Earlier this month, Rockbridge announced an investment in White Glove, a digital marketing company that provides a comprehensive approach to marketing and seminar planning for professionals in the finance, insurance, legal and real estate industries.

ProSites will join Rockbridge and the Rock Family of Companies which includes other high-growth businesses such as Quicken Loans, the nation's largest mortgage lender; Gas Station TV, a fast-growing digital advertising platform; Connect America, a leading provider of emergency alert products catering to the aging population across the United States; Rock Connections, a national strategic marketing company specializing in outbound and inbound client service for numerous online, technology and other businesses; and Bedrock, a full-service real estate firm specializing in acquiring, leasing, financing, developing and managing commercial and residential space.

ProSites was advised by JEGI, a leading independent investment bank focused on media, marketing, information and technology. Honigman served as a legal counsel to Rockbridge. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Rockbridge Growth Equity

Founded in 2007, Rockbridge Growth Equity, LLC is a Detroit, Michigan-based private equity firm that invests in financial and business services, consumer-direct marketing, and sports, media & entertainment industries. Rockbridge owns equity stakes in White Glove, Connect America, RapidFinance, Gas Station TV, Kings III of America, and Robb Report, and is affiliated with other leading businesses in its target sectors including Quicken Loans, the 2016 NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers, Amrock and StockX. Since its inception, Rockbridge Growth Equity has invested more than $500 million of equity in its portfolio of companies. For more information on Rockbridge Growth Equity, visit www.rbequity.com.

About ProSites

ProSites delivers innovative website design and online marketing solutions that help professionals achieve measurable practice growth. Their comprehensive suite of solutions includes ready-to-go and custom website design, search engine marketing, social media management, automated patient communications and pay-per-click solutions. Trusted by over 14,000 dental, medical and professional practices, ProSites is endorsed by 12 state dental associations, a five-time honoree on Inc. 5000's list of America's Fastest-Growing Private companies and a 2015 and 2016 Dentaltown Townie Choice Award recipient. To learn more about ProSites, visit the ProSites Blog, LinkedIn, and ProSites Resources. To reach a ProSites representative, call (888) 932-3644 or visit www.ProSites.com.

SOURCE Rockbridge Growth Equity

Related Links

http://www.rbequity.com

