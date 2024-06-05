Rockbridge Growth Equity Makes Significant Growth Investment in Vici Media

Investment Marks the Formation of Rockbridge's New Digital Media Platform

DETROIT, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockbridge Growth Equity ("Rockbridge" or "the Firm"), a partnership-oriented middle market private equity firm with a differentiated approach to building and growing companies, today announced that it has made a majority investment in Vici Media Inc. ("Vici" or the "Company"), a provider of white label digital marketing and advertising solutions. The investment marks the formation of a new Rockbridge digital media platform, as the Firm looks to make additional investments in the industry. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Vici's founder and Managing Partner Todd Schumacher, founder and Chief Operating Officer Megan Malone, and founding partner Leslye Schumacher will remain minority equity holders in the Company and will continue to actively lead the business.

"Rockbridge plans to enhance Vici's strong reputation for product excellence and customer service by continuing to invest behind product innovation and platform expansion," said Steve Linden, Partner at Rockbridge. "At the same time, Rockbridge sees an exciting opportunity to pursue inorganic growth in an effort to create a scaled and distinctive platform for current and future partners. We look forward to partnering with the entire Vici team as we work together to expand the Company."

Vici partners with traditional local media companies and independent agencies nationwide, enabling them to provide a broad suite of digital marketing products and services to their small and mid-sized local business customers. Founded in 2014, Vici offers white-labeled solutions including sales training, digital media planning, online ad buying, reporting, and campaign optimization through a multi-platform approach.

"Since founding Vici a decade ago, we're proud to have built a company that has helped hundreds of media and agency partners offer digital advertising services that benefit their local business customers," said Mr. Schumacher, founder and Managing Partner at Vici. "As we embark upon this next stage in our Company's growth, we're confident that Rockbridge will be an excellent partner to enhance our existing business and identify new avenues for expansion."

Vici was represented by Bailey Glasser, while Rockbridge was represented by Honigman.

About Vici Media

Established in April 2014 in Philadelphia, Vici Media specializes in white labeled solutions for media groups and agencies including sales training, media planning, online ad buying, reporting, and campaign optimization. They utilize a multi-platform approach to digital marketing which includes targeted internet display advertising (Behavioral, Keyword, Artificial Intelligence), mobile targeting, geo-targeting, video pre-roll advertising, OTT, retargeting, PPC, SEO, Facebook and Instagram, Mobile Conquesting, Cross Platform Targeting, Amazon Targeting, Native Advertising, Social Mirror Ads, Live Chat as well as Household IP Targeting. More information is available at vicimediainc.com.

About Rockbridge Growth Equity

Founded in 2007, Rockbridge Growth Equity is a middle market private equity firm committed to helping both founder-operated and established companies accelerate growth and build long-term, sustainable value. Rockbridge combines the flexibility of a financial sponsor with the benefits of strategic partnership by leveraging the firm's relationship with the Rock Family of Companies, which provides access to industry and functional expertise. As of year-end 2023, Rockbridge has regulatory assets under management of over $1.7 billion across its target sectors: e-Commerce and Marketing Services, Financial Services and Fintech, Tech-Enabled Products and Services, and Digital Media. For more information, please visit www.rbequity.com.

