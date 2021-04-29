Rockbridge Growth Equity Adds Columbus-Based Radon Be Gone to Its New Home Services Platform

DETROIT, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockbridge Growth Equity, the Detroit-based private equity firm, today announced the acquisition of Columbus-based Radon Be Gone Inc. This marks the investment group's second addition of a radon testing and mitigation company to its new clean air and water treatment home services provider platform, RB Home Services.

"Radon Be Gone is extremely excited about our new relationship with RB Home Services," said Shad Evans, co-Founder and co-Owner of Radon Be Gone. "The support RB Home Services will provide will elevate us to a new level of growth and professionalism."

"We are really looking forward to the radon awareness aspect that this may bring, given Rockbridge's expertise in advertising and marketing campaigns," added Bill Dziatkowicz, co-Founder and co-Owner of Radon Be Gone. "Moreover, this partnership will introduce technology and procedures that will allow us not only to work more efficiently but that will allow continued and accelerated growth on building blocks that we have put down."

Evans and Dziatkowicz have a combined 36 years of experience in the radon field and will maintain their roles as principals and operators for Radon Be Gone, as Rockbridge works to extend the platform to similarly vetted and certified service providers nationwide. Radon Be Gone's proven success in central Ohio made the company an ideal early addition to the RB Home Services platform.

"Radon Be Gone is a proven industry leader in central Ohio and we are excited to help them expand their customer base," said Steve Linden, Partner at Rockbridge Growth Equity. "We feel very fortunate to have brought another high-quality service provider into the RB Home Services Platform."

About Rockbridge Growth Equity

Founded in 2007, Rockbridge Growth Equity is a Detroit, Michigan-based private equity firm that invests in financial and business services, consumer-direct marketing, and sports, media & entertainment industries. Rockbridge owns equity stakes in ProSites, White Glove, Connect America, Rapid Finance, Gas Station TV, Kings III of America, and Robb Report, and is affiliated with other leading businesses in its target sectors including Quicken Loans, the 2016 NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers, Amrock and StockX. Since its inception, Rockbridge Growth Equity has invested more than $700 million of equity in its portfolio of companies. For more information on Rockbridge Growth Equity, visit www.rbequity.com.

About Radon Be Gone

Formed in 2006, Columbus-based Radon Be Gone Inc. is a regional industry leader in radon consulting, testing, and remediation services for commercial, residential, and multi-family properties across central Ohio. Founders and Owners Bill Dziatkowicz and Shad Evans have a combined 36 years' experience between them in the radon industry. A six-time Angie's List Super Service Award winner, Radon Be Gone is the leading radon testing and mitigation company in Columbus. Learn more at www.radonbegone.net.

SOURCE Rockbridge Growth Equity