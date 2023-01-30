ROCKCAP Company Signs on Tegan Digital as Agency of Record

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas-based commercial real estate firm ROCKCAP Company has enlisted Tegan Digital to reinvigorate and expand the firm's brand presence through several strategic initiatives.

Tegan plans to spearhead multiple projects that fall under the umbrella of brand development including StoryBrand consulting, brand evolution, collateral design, photo and video strategy, and social media research and strategy. ROCKCAP's current website will also get a well-deserved content audit and refresh to bolster the firm's digital presence.

"We're excited to be teaming up with the folks at Tegan Digital," says Grant Henson, founding partner. "Through this partnership, we know we can connect with more clients and continue to serve as a trusted partner for companies navigating the challenges and nuances of commercial real estate in today's market."

Since 2010, ROCKCAP has been developing tailor-made commercial real estate strategies so that clients can make informed decisions around leasing, purchasing, or selling their properties. The firm helps clients save time and money by utilizing decades of collective experience and building marketplace leverage.

"Tegan is thrilled for the opportunity to work with such a reputable firm," said John Herrington, VP Client Services at Tegan Digital. "We respect and align with ROCKCAP's approach to prioritizing relationships and are compelled by their vision and presence in the community. We can't wait to assist in elevating the brand to new heights while building the foundation for future marketing efforts."

About ROCKCAP Company

ROCKCAP Company is a privately owned, commercial real estate services firm founded in 2010 and based in Dallas, Texas. ROCKCAP prides itself in serving as a trusted guide for tenants and buyers seeking to make informed commercial real estate decisions and has partnered with a spectrum of local and national clients over the years, including Equipment Depot, Invoke Tax, Genmega, A-1 Locksmith, The Pursuant Group, and more.

About Tegan Digital

Tegan Digital is a digital-first, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. For the last 12 years, Tegan has partnered with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies to build digital experiences that matter. Some of these partners include Lennox, Safe Harbor Marinas, the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, and The Birthday Project. For more information, visit tegan.io .

