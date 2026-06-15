ROCKEFELLER CENTER AND VISA ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP FOR TOP OF THE ROCK OBSERVATION DECK

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockefeller Center and Visa today announced a new partnership, naming Visa a Proud Partner of Top of the Rock, Rockefeller Center's iconic observation deck located on the 67th, 69th, and 70th floors of 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

SKYLIFT presented by Visa at Top of the Rock Observation Deck, Courtesy Rockefeller Center

Rooted in a shared commitment to creating meaningful, memorable experiences, the partnership brings together one of New York City's most celebrated destinations with one of the world's leading payments technology companies. Together, Rockefeller Center and Visa will introduce new ways for visitors and eligible Visa cardholders to experience Top of the Rock, while continuing to elevate Rockefeller Center as a place where culture, hospitality, commerce, and community come together.

Beginning in June 2026, eligible Visa cardholders from around the world will have access to Visa Early Bird tickets, offering entry to Top of the Rock during an exclusive private hour before general admission. Eligible Visa cardholders will also receive 20% off at Top of the Rock Shop with their Top of the Rock ticket.

Visa Infinite cardholders from around the world will receive all eligible Visa cardholder benefits, as well as exclusive Priority Access with any direct ticket purchase, including expedited entry, line bypass throughout the experience, and expedited exit.

As part of the partnership, Visa will also be integrated into one of Top of the Rock's signature attractions, SKYLIFT presented by Visa. The open-air experience lifts guests an additional three stories above the topmost floor of 30 Rock, offering a breathtaking new vantage point from which to take in the New York City skyline.

"At Rockefeller Center we believe the most enduring places are those that bring people together through exceptional experiences," said EB Kelly, Senior Managing Director at Tishman Speyer and Head of Rockefeller Center. "Rockefeller Center has always been a stage for New York's most unforgettable moments, and Top of the Rock is one of the clearest expressions of that spirit. We're proud to partner with Visa to create thoughtful, elevated experiences for visitors and cardholders."

The partnership will also extend into one of New York City's most anticipated global sporting moments. During the NYNJ World Cup 26 & Telemundo Fan Village, taking place July 6 to 19, Visa Infinite cardholders from around the world will have access to the Visa Infinite Lounge at Rockefeller Center. The hospitality experience will feature dedicated match viewing, white-glove table service, premium food and beverage, and a coveted vantage point overlooking one of New York City's flagship World Cup activations.

The partnership officially launches in June 2026.

For more information visit Rockefellercenter.com/visa-offers

ABOUT VISA

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

ABOUT ROCKEFELLER CENTER

For more than 90 years, Rockefeller Center has been a global icon in the heart of New York City. Conceived by John D. Rockefeller Jr. as a "city within the city," the Center comprises 13 buildings connected by an underground concourse. Under the stewardship of owner and operator Tishman Speyer, the Center has become the city's most dynamic place to work, play, dine, shop, and celebrate. Rockefeller Center is open daily and features year-round public programming, events and activations on the Plaza. For more information or to purchase tickets to attractions and programs, visit rockefellercenter.com.

SOURCE Tishman Speyer