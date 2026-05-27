Rockefeller Foundation Adds David Beasley to Board of Trustees

Former South Carolina Governor and WFP Executive Director Joins Board as Global Hunger Crisis Deepens

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rockefeller Foundation announced today that The Honorable David Beasley will serve on its Board of Trustees starting in June. A former Governor of South Carolina and Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), Governor Beasley was nominated to the WFP role by two U.S. presidential administrations from different parties. He joins The Rockefeller Foundation as global food systems face mounting strain and humanitarian needs continue to rise. With decades of leadership and experience steering institutions through complex crises, he brings an unmatched record of translating humanitarian urgency into action — from the statehouse to the frontlines of global food crises.

"David Beasley has spent decades at the intersection of leadership, crisis response, and global impact," said Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation. "His strategic perspective, dedication to the most vulnerable, and firsthand experience mobilizing resources and galvanizing international coalitions to address hunger make him an invaluable voice as we work to build more resilient and equitable food systems around the world. We are honored to welcome him to our Board."

The Honorable David Beasley has spent decades at the intersection of leadership, crisis response, and global impact. Post this

Governor Beasley brings deep expertise in global food systems and humanitarian response to the Foundation's Board. The timing of his appointment is underscored by a deteriorating global landscape. According to the 2026 Global Report on Food Crises, more than 266 million people across 47 countries faced high levels of acute food insecurity last year — nearly double the share recorded a decade ago. This crisis is compounding at precisely the moment when the resources to address it are shrinking: global official development assistance (ODA) fell by 23% in real terms in 2025, the sharpest single-year contraction ever recorded, with humanitarian aid falling nearly 36%. Private philanthropy and cross-sector partnerships will be essential to filling that gap.

"The Rockefeller Foundation has a century-long legacy of tackling humanity's greatest challenges, and I'm deeply honored to join its Board at such a critical moment," said Governor Beasley. "Hunger and food insecurity are not inevitable — they are solvable problems that demand bold leadership and strategic investment. I look forward to contributing to the Foundation's vital work and helping to connect resources, partners, and political will to those who need it most."

Governor Beasley served as Governor of South Carolina (1995–1999), where he led reforms across education, welfare, and criminal justice, oversaw more than $22 billion in investment and 110,000 new jobs, and launched major infrastructure initiatives, including the South Carolina Infrastructure Bank.

"David Beasley is exactly the kind of leader this moment demands," said Admiral James Stavridis, U.S. Navy Admiral (retired) and Chair of The Rockefeller Foundation Board of Trustees. "He has navigated famine, conflict, and political complexity at the highest levels — and he has done so by bringing people together rather than pushing them apart. His experience and drive to find solutions will make our Board and The Rockefeller Foundation's mission significantly stronger."

Governor Beasley served as Executive Director of the WFP from 2017 to 2023, having been nominated by two U.S. presidential administrations from different parties and appointed by the UN Secretary-General. Under his leadership, WFP became the world's largest humanitarian organization, assisting over 160 million people in 2022 and raising more than $55 billion to combat global hunger. In 2020, he accepted the Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of WFP for its efforts to provide food assistance in conflict areas and prevent food from being used as a weapon of war.

Governor Beasley, who holds a J.D. from the University of South Carolina School of Law, began his public service career in the South Carolina House of Representatives, where he was elected at age 21 — one of the youngest in state history. He went on to serve for 13 years in the State House, including as House Majority Leader and Speaker Pro Tempore.

About The Rockefeller Foundation

Investing $30 billion over the last 113 years to promote the well-being of humanity, The Rockefeller Foundation is a pioneering philanthropy built on unlikely partnerships and innovative solutions that deliver measurable results for people in the United States and around the world. We leverage scientific breakthroughs, artificial intelligence, and new technologies to make big bets across energy, food, health, and finance. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn @the-rockefeller-foundation, X @RockefellerFdn, Instagram @rockefellerfdn, and YouTube @RockefellerFdn, and sign up for our newsletter at www.rockefellerfoundation.org/subscribe.

SOURCE Rockefeller Foundation