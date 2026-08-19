Rocket Alumni Solutions Launches Easy Submit for Content Updates by Email or Text

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Alumni Solutions creates an interactive recognition platform that helps more than 1,500 schools and organizations celebrate achievements and preserve their histories. Easy Submit is its newest way for authorized contributors to send content updates and photos for their Rocket sites. The feature is available only to existing Rocket customers and is included with their Rocket subscription.

Easy Submit by Rocket Alumni Solutions

Historical material rarely arrives in a neat, upload-ready package. It surfaces throughout the year, wherever people happen to find it, but organizing everything for the CMS often falls to one administrator. Easy Submit lets authorized contributors email or text material to Rocket Alumni Solutions as soon as they find it, wherever they are and in the format they already have.

Key Benefits of Easy Submit

Included With Your Rocket Subscription : Easy Submit is available to existing Rocket customers as part of their current subscription.

: Easy Submit is available to existing Rocket customers as part of their current subscription. Work From Familiar Channels: Customers can email or register a phone number in the Rocket Customer Portal and send requests by text.

Customers can email or register a phone number in the Rocket Customer Portal and send requests by text. Send Photos With the Request: Files and photos can be attached directly to the email or text conversation, so the Data Entry team receives the material alongside the instructions.

Files and photos can be attached directly to the email or text conversation, so the Data Entry team receives the material alongside the instructions. Automatic Site Matching: Easy Submit uses the authorized email account or registered phone number to connect a request to the right Rocket site. If a customer manages more than one site, the system asks for a site name or number before creating the request.

Easy Submit uses the authorized email account or registered phone number to connect a request to the right Rocket site. If a customer manages more than one site, the system asks for a site name or number before creating the request. One Continuous Conversation: Additional details from the customer and replies from the Data Entry team remain in the same email or text thread, reducing duplicated explanations and lost context.

Additional details from the customer and replies from the Data Entry team remain in the same email or text thread, reducing duplicated explanations and lost context. Clear Completion Updates: Customers receive confirmation when a request is received and another message when the work is complete.

Customers receive confirmation when a request is received and another message when the work is complete. Send a Google Drive Link: Include a Google Drive link in an email or text message.

Why Customers Choose Easy Submit

Easy Submit is built for the way content actually surfaces across schools and organizations. A coach may have a team photo on a phone, while an association staff member may uncover an old program in storage. A project manager may receive an updated record by email while away from the CMS. Each person can send what they have from the channel that is already open.

Every request is routed into Rocket's existing Data Entry workflow with the sender, site, message, and attachments kept together. Authorized contributors can add context by replying, and Rocket's team can respond in the same thread. Customers spend less time moving information between systems, while the people completing the work receive a cleaner, more complete request.

Rocket built Easy Submit because the stories that create pride and belonging are often held by many people, and preserving them should not depend on one administrator having time to re-enter every photo and memory. What makes Rocket the best fit in the recognition space is that the entire platform is built around this work: customers get purpose-built recognition technology backed by a dedicated Data Entry team, with a direct path from the people who find a story to the people who bring it online. Easy Submit extends that experience into the channels schools and organizations already use, so they can recognize more people without adding another process to manage.

Access is tied to a customer's Rocket Alumni Solutions account. Direct email requests are matched through authorized email addresses, and SMS submissions require phone registration and consent in the Customer Portal. That keeps the convenience of email and text connected to the correct Rocket site.

How Does Easy Submit Work?

Start the Request: Email Rocket Alumni Solutions from an authorized address, or text the Rocket number after registering a phone in the Customer Portal.

Email Rocket Alumni Solutions from an authorized address, or text the Rocket number after registering a phone in the Customer Portal. Name the Site: Customers who manage several Rocket sites can include the school or organization name. If the destination is unclear, Easy Submit sends a short site-selection prompt.

Customers who manage several Rocket sites can include the school or organization name. If the destination is unclear, Easy Submit sends a short site-selection prompt. Describe the Update: Explain what should be added or changed and attach any relevant photos or files. More material can be sent by replying to the same conversation.

Explain what should be added or changed and attach any relevant photos or files. More material can be sent by replying to the same conversation. Stay In the Thread: The Data Entry team can ask questions through the same email or text exchange, and Easy Submit sends a final message when the request is completed.

Easy Submit works alongside the Rocket Customer Portal rather than replacing it. Customers can still use the portal's Data Entry request form when they prefer a structured intake experience. Email and SMS provide a quicker option for updates that begin with a message or a photo. Current customers can click here to begin using Easy Submit today.

About Rocket Alumni Solutions

Rocket Alumni Solutions proudly partners with more than 1,500 organizations, ranging from professional associations such as the PGA Tour to leading universities including Baylor University, Louisiana State University, New York University, and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, as well as public high schools with limited resources.

Rocket Alumni Solutions' touchscreen software maintains an 80 Net Promoter Score, reflecting exceptional ease of use and customer satisfaction. Through best-in-class touchscreen technology, schools and universities can create interactive halls of fame, digital donor walls, record boards, and campus recognition displays that celebrate community achievements, preserve institutional history, and enrich student experiences.

Rocket Alumni Solutions offers affordable plans for smaller schools alongside premium capabilities for larger organizations, including unlimited data, pre-built templates, remote content management, and plug-and-play setup for seamless implementation.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Rocket Alumni Solutions