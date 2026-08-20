Rocket Alumni Solutions Launches Rocket Signage: A High-Impact, Affordable Digital Signage Solution for Schools

BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Alumni Solutions, the industry leader in touchscreen recognition software with more than 2,000 installations worldwide, today announced the launch of Rocket Signage, a streamlined digital signage solution for schools.

Building on its reputation for rapid feature deployment and customer-driven innovation, Rocket Alumni Solutions is expanding its ecosystem to provide schools with an intuitive, unified platform for campus-wide digital communication.

Rocket Signage by Rocket Alumni Solutions

School administrators frequently face significant hurdles in campus communication, ranging from the high cost of digital signage software to the physical maintenance of printed materials and manual bulletin boards. Rocket Signage addresses these challenges by enabling schools to manage unlimited screens across multiple buildings through a single, easy-to-use interface, replacing fragmented systems with one professional digital signage solution.

Key Benefits of Rocket Signage

Unbeatable Value: For just $50 per year, schools can manage unlimited screens, making high-impact digital communication affordable for every campus.

For just $50 per year, schools can manage unlimited screens, making high-impact digital communication affordable for every campus. Device-Agnostic Compatibility: Rocket Signage runs on existing hardware, including smart TVs, TV sticks, computer modules, and any web browser, eliminating the need for expensive proprietary equipment.

Rocket Signage runs on existing hardware, including smart TVs, TV sticks, computer modules, and any web browser, eliminating the need for expensive proprietary equipment. Streamlined Communication: Schools can go digital and unify multiple display systems into one campus-wide solution that is easy to manage, even for users with limited technical experience.

Schools can go digital and unify multiple display systems into one campus-wide solution that is easy to manage, even for users with limited technical experience. Instant Content Updates: Administrators can update content, including Google Slides, and have those changes appear instantly across connected screens.

Administrators can update content, including Google Slides, and have those changes appear instantly across connected screens. Fast Setup: Schools can begin displaying content in approximately 10 minutes.

Why Schools Choose Rocket Signage

Unlike generic digital signage tools, Rocket Signage is seamlessly integrated with each school's history and existing media library. This allows administrators to manage interactive touchscreens and static TVs from one central platform, creating a unified communication strategy across campus.

Each administrator can manage the screens relevant to their department, including athletic lobbies, arts spaces, cafeterias, front offices, and other high-traffic areas.

For schools already paying for expensive digital signage software, Rocket Signage offers a clear reason to switch: unlimited screens for just $50 per year while keeping content in one familiar ecosystem.

Rocket Signage also provides an affordable replacement for schools affected by the end of Chrome Sign Builder or those currently relying on disconnected signage platforms, USB drives, printed announcements, or physical bulletin boards.

What Can Schools Display With Rocket Signage?

Schools can use Rocket Signage to share:

Daily announcements

Athletic schedules and results

Lunch menus

Upcoming events

Student and staff recognition

School history and achievements

Photos, videos, and Google Slides

Emergency alerts and important campus updates

Content can be managed remotely and updated instantly across one screen, one building, or an entire campus.

Ready to Get Started?

Whether you are a long-time partner or new to the Rocket community, we have a path for you to join the digital signage revolution. Existing customers looking to utilize Rocket Signage can access it today by clicking here and new users can learn more here.

About Rocket Alumni Solutions

Rocket Alumni Solutions proudly partners with more than 1,500 organizations, ranging from professional associations such as the PGA Tour to leading universities including Baylor University, Louisiana State University, New York University, and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, as well as public high schools with limited resources.

Rocket Alumni Solutions' touchscreen software continues to maintain an industry leading Net Promoter Score, reflecting ease of use and customer satisfaction. Through best-in-class touchscreen technology, schools and universities can create interactive halls of fame, digital donor walls, record boards, and campus recognition displays that celebrate community achievements, preserve institutional history, and enrich student experiences.

Rocket Alumni Solutions offers affordable plans for smaller schools alongside premium capabilities for larger organizations, including unlimited data, pre-built templates, remote content management, and plug-and-play setup for seamless implementation.

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SOURCE Rocket Alumni Solutions