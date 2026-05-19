Rocket and Redfin Boost Home Affordability With New Offer, Saving Buyers Up To $20,000

Existing Rocket Mortgage serviced clients can save up to $20,000, while new clients can save up to $12,000 when they buy, sell and finance together

DETROIT, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Mortgage and Redfin, both part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), today announced the launch of a new offering for eligible homebuyers and sellers to save up to $20,000 on their next home when they buy and sell with a Redfin agent and finance with Rocket Mortgage. The savings are delivered through a combination of lender-paid credits from Rocket Mortgage and commission discount from Redfin.

Rocket and Redfin boost home affordability with new offer

"We brought Rocket and Redfin together to make the path to homeownership simpler, more connected and more affordable," said Heather Lovier, Chief Operating Officer of Rocket Companies. "Now clients can experience that promise in a way that matters: more money staying in their pockets and an easier homebuying journey from start to finish."

The new offer delivers savings based on how they choose to buy, sell and finance:

0.75% of the loan amount, up to $6,000, when buying with a Redfin agent and financing with Rocket Mortgage, through a combination of lender credits and Redfin commission savings





0.75% of the loan amount, up to $12,000, when both buying and selling with a Redfin agent and financing with Rocket Mortgage, through a combination of lender credits and Redfin commission savings





1.50% of the loan amount, up to $20,000, in lender credits and Redfin commission savings for Rocket Mortgage's nearly 10 million serviced clients who buy and sell with Redfin and finance with Rocket Mortgage

The new offer builds on popular Rocket Preferred Pricing, which the company introduced after acquiring Redfin in 2025, and expands the ways Rocket Mortgage and Redfin are working together to help homebuyers save money

This is the latest in Rocket's ongoing mission to make homeownership more affordable. In February, Rocket announced a partnership with Compass International Holdings. Through that partnership, homebuyers can receive a one-percentage-point interest-rate reduction for the first year of their loan or a lender credit of up to $6,000 reducing upfront costs or first-year payments when getting financing from Rocket Mortgage and working with a real estate professional from @properties, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, CENTURY 21, Christie's International Real Estate, Coldwell Banker, Compass, Corcoran, ERA or Sotheby's International Realty.

Together, these efforts reflect Rocket's mission to make homeownership more accessible and achievable for Americans.

Savings and eligibility vary based on transaction details, and the program is available on eligible purchase loans in select markets. Additional restrictions and conditions apply. To learn more, visit rocketmortgage.com/redfin.

About Rocket Mortgage

Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage (NMLS #3030) is the nation's largest mortgage lender and a part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT).

The lender enables the American Dream of homeownership and financial freedom through its obsession with an industry-leading, digital-driven client experience. In late 2015, it introduced the first fully digital, completely online mortgage experience. Since its founding in 1985, Rocket Mortgage has closed more than $2 trillion of mortgage volume across all 50 states.

J.D. Power has ranked Rocket Mortgage #1 in client satisfaction for both primary mortgage origination and servicing 23 times – the most of any mortgage lender. Rocket Companies, Rocket Mortgage's parent company, has placed in the top third of Fortune's list of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" the list for 23 consecutive years.

For more information and company news visit RocketCompanies.com/PressRoom.

About Redfin

Redfin is a technology-driven real estate company with the country's most-visited real estate brokerage website. As part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), Redfin is creating an integrated homeownership platform from search to close to make the dream of homeownership more affordable and accessible for everyone. Redfin's clients can see homes first with on-demand tours, easily apply for a home loan with Rocket Mortgage, and save thousands in fees while working with a top local agent.

You can find more information about Redfin and get the latest housing market data and research at Redfin.com/news. For more information about Rocket Companies, visit RocketCompanies.com.

SOURCE Rocket Mortgage