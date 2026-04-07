Rocket Mortgage Survey: Only 3 in 10 Americans Know Their Neighbors

Nearly 80% of Americans say strong neighborhoods improve their quality of life, but only 1 in 6 actively seek out interactions with their neighbors

DETROIT, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Only 30% of Americans know their neighbors beyond a casual level, according to a new Rocket Mortgage survey. Despite this, Americans value the importance of strong community, with nearly 80% saying strong neighborhoods improve their quality of life.

50 years ago, neighborhoods were the center of belonging, culture and identity, with 80% of Americans saying they were once places where people naturally connected. Today, that dynamic has dramatically shifted, with hesitation emerging as the most prominent barrier to connection. Four in 10 (41%) say knocking on a neighbor's door feels too bold, while 22% say they feel awkward making the first move.

"We have tools at our fingertips that connect us with anyone on the planet, but we don't know the person next door," said Sarah Tarraf, Senior Vice President of Knowledge & Data Insights at Rocket. "At the heart of this paradox is something very basic. People want connection, but they fear being intrusive and being rejected. Americans are ready to be better neighbors. They just want someone to lead the way."

Only 17% of Americans say they intentionally seek out neighborly interactions, yet 68% report receiving support from a neighbor in the past year. The data suggests that while people may not actively pursue connection, they still show up when it matters - 58% say they would turn to a neighbor in an emergency, and 65% feel comfortable offering help.

Likes Don't Replace Hellos

Nearly 42% of Americans say people in their neighborhoods tend to keep to themselves. Part of that shift may be tied to the decline of traditional "third spaces" - neighborhood spots like restaurants, parks and libraries where connection once happened naturally. The desire for those spaces remains strong, with 81% saying opportunities to connect outside of home and work are at least somewhat important. For many, parks have become one of the last true neighborhood gathering places, with 33% saying outdoor public spaces are where they connect with others nearby.

In the absence of those shared spaces, digital platforms have stepped in, but they haven't fully filled the gap. Only 25% say online platforms and social media help facilitate relationships with people in their neighborhood.

Small Moments Matter in a Busy World

Nearly 29% of Americans say they sometimes avoid socializing with neighbors, often because they're in a hurry or preoccupied.

But connection doesn't require a big gesture: more than half of respondents (53%) say small, repeated moments – a quick hello, a short conversation or returning a misdelivered package – do more to build relationships than planned gatherings.

"Neighborhood connection often starts with something small," added Tarraf. "It can be as simple as returning a package or waving from the driveway. Those moments build trust and remind us how easy it is to feel connected to the people around us."

During Super Bowl LX, Rocket and Redfin debuted their ad, "America Needs Neighbors Like You," a civic rallying cry centered on the enduring power of neighborly connection. These new findings from Rocket Mortgage validate that message.

To view the full report, please visit:

https://www.rocketmortgage.com/learn/neighbors-want-deeper-connections

About Rocket Mortgage

Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage (NMLS #3030) is the nation's largest mortgage lender and is a part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT).

The lender enables the American Dream of homeownership and financial freedom through its obsession with an industry-leading, digital-driven client experience. In late 2015, it introduced the first fully digital, completely online mortgage experience. Since its founding in 1985, Rocket Mortgage has closed more than $1.9 trillion of mortgage volume across all 50 states.

J.D. Power has ranked Rocket Mortgage #1 in client satisfaction for both primary mortgage origination and servicing 23 times – the most of any mortgage lender. Rocket Companies, Rocket Mortgage's parent company, has placed in the top third of Fortune's list of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" the list for 22 consecutive years.

For more information and company news visit RocketCompanies.com/PressRoom.

SOURCE Rocket Mortgage