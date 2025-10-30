Rocket Companies Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

Generated Q3'25 total revenue, net of $1.61 billion and adjusted revenue of $1.78 billion. Adjusted revenue came in above the high end of our guidance range

Reported Q3'25 GAAP net loss of $124 million and adjusted net income of $158 million

Delivered Q3'25 adjusted EBITDA of $349 million

DETROIT, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) ("Rocket Companies" or the "Company"), the Detroit-based homeownership platform company including mortgage, real estate, title and personal finance businesses, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"Rocket delivered a standout quarter, balancing short and long term execution in a category of one. I am very proud of the Rocket team for surpassing the high end of our adjusted revenue guidance range, accelerating Redfin momentum and closing the Mr. Cooper transaction—the largest independent mortgage company deal in history," said Varun Krishna, CEO and Director of Rocket Companies. "We are building a vertically integrated homeownership platform for the AI era."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Summary (1)

($ in millions, except per share amounts)





Q3 -25

Q3 -24

YTD 25

YTD 24



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Total revenue, net

$ 1,605

$ 647

$ 4,003

$ 3,331 Total expenses

$ 1,789

$ 1,144

$ 4,386

$ 3,338 GAAP net loss

$ (124)

$ (481)

$ (302)

$ (13)

















Adjusted revenue

$ 1,783

$ 1,323

$ 4,419

$ 3,714 Adjusted net income

$ 158

$ 166

$ 313

$ 371 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 349

$ 286

$ 690

$ 685

















GAAP diluted loss per share

$ (0.06)

$ (0.19)

$ (0.17)

$ (0.03) Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.07

$ 0.08

$ 0.15

$ 0.19

($ in millions)





Q3 -25

Q3 -24

YTD 25

YTD 24 Select Metrics

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Mortgage closed loan origination volume

$ 32,413

$ 28,496

$ 83,053

$ 73,363 Gain on sale margin

2.80 %

2.78 %

2.83 %

2.94 % Net rate lock volume

$ 35,829

$ 29,835

$ 90,374

$ 77,247



(1) "GAAP" stands for Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the U.S. Please see the sections of this document titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliations" for more information on the Company's non-GAAP measures and its share count. Certain figures throughout this document may not foot due to rounding.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

During the third quarter of 2025:

Generated total revenue, net of $1.61 billion and GAAP net loss of $124 million. Generated total adjusted revenue of $1.78 billion and adjusted net income of $158 million.

Generated $35.8 billion in net mortgage rate lock volume, a 20% increase compared to the same period of the prior year.

Generated $32.4 billion in closed mortgage loan origination volume, a 14% increase compared to the same period of the prior year.

Gain on sale margin was 2.80%, an increase of 2 bps compared to the same period of the prior year.

Total liquidity was $9.3 billion, as of September 30, 2025, which includes $5.8 billion of cash on the balance sheet, $0.4 billion of corporate cash used to self-fund loan originations, $1.1 billion of undrawn lines of credit, and $2.0 billion of undrawn MSR lines of credit. The $5.8 billion of cash on the balance sheet includes $4.0 billion of prefunding debt related to the Mr. Cooper transaction. Subsequent to the quarter on October 1, Mr. Cooper legacy debt was retired.

Servicing portfolio unpaid principal balance, which includes acquired and subserviced loans, was $613 billion or 2.9 million loans serviced as of September 30, 2025. The portfolio generates approximately $1.7 billion of recurring servicing fee income on an annualized basis.

Company Highlights

On October 1, the Company completed an all-stock acquisition of Mr. Cooper Group, Inc. ("Mr. Cooper"). Under the agreement, each Mr. Cooper share was exchanged for 11 shares of Rocket Companies Class A common stock, increasing Rocket's Class A float to 35%. Founded in 1994, Mr. Cooper is the largest home loan servicer in the United States, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

On October 1, Jay Bray joined Rocket Mortgage as President and CEO. Mr. Bray brings more than 30 years of experience in the mortgage servicing and originations industry. Prior to Rocket Mortgage, Mr. Bray led Mr. Cooper as Chairman and CEO, where he played a key role in the growth of the company's servicing portfolio to become the largest in the industry. Mr. Bray reports to Varun Krishna, CEO of Rocket Companies, the parent company of Rocket Mortgage.

In Q3, Rocket Mortgage released the AI-powered Pipeline Manager Agent, a tool that enables our loan officers to identify and prioritize the right leads. Our loan officers also leverage our AI communications platform to craft hyper-personalized text messages to clients. During the September refinance wave, our refinance loan officers—the first to leverage these tools—saw a 9 percentage point increase in client follow-ups, a double-digit lift in both daily credit pulls and refinance application conversions, and contributed to an incremental increase in rate lock volume.

In Q3, Rocket Mortgage launched the Purchase Agreement AI Agent, automating the complex, county-specific review of purchase agreements. This automation reduces processing time by 80% while achieving accuracy that exceeds the legacy review process and is projected to save more than 150,000 team member hours annually.

In Q3, Rocket Mortgage launched the Rocket Pro Underwriting AI Agent to give mortgage broker partners faster decisioning. The agent automates document verification, e-signature compliance checks, regulatory eligibility reviews, and generates detailed task summaries. Tasks that previously took over four hours now take less than 15 minutes.

On September 30, Rocket Pro hosted over 600 mortgage broker partners at the Rocket Pro Experience (RPX) in downtown Detroit. At the event, the company announced 10 broker partner commitments with foundational tenets of transparency, choice, and empowerment—to help brokers thrive through partnership with Rocket Pro. Several new tools were also unveiled: Rocket Pro Navigate, an AI platform for sales coaching and client communications; Rocket Pro Assist, an AI-driven support resource for instant loan inquiries; and BrokerNearMe.com, a consumer portal connecting borrowers with local mortgage brokers.

On October 16, Rocket Mortgage raised its conforming loan limit to $825,550 for single family homes across 48 states. The higher limit applies to our direct to consumer, Rocket Pro partner network, and Mr. Cooper Correspondent Partner channels, further expanding access to conventional mortgage financing.

On October 1, upon closing of the Mr. Cooper acquisition, Rocket Companies redeemed Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc.'s ("Nationstar") 5.000% senior notes due 2026, 6.000% senior notes due 2027, and 5.500% senior notes due 2028. The Company also completed cash tender offers and consent solicitations, conducted in connection with the acquisition of Mr. Cooper, for Nationstar's 5.125% senior notes due 2030, and 5.750% senior notes due 2031, as well as exchange offers and consent solicitations for Nationstar's 6.500% senior notes due 2029 and 7.125% senior notes due 2032. Collectively, these actions simplify and align the combined company's capital structure, reduce outstanding legacy debt, and enhance financial flexibility.

In September, Rocket Community Fund announced a $500,000 investment in Year Up United, a nationally recognized workforce development organization connecting young adults without four-year college degrees to in-demand careers, underscoring its commitment to expanding access to economic opportunity for Detroiters.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Outlook (2)

In Q4 2025, we expect adjusted revenue between $2.1 billion to $2.3 billion.

This outlook incorporates a full quarter of consolidated financial results from Redfin and Mr. Cooper.

(2) Please see the section of this document titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information.

Segments

Direct to Consumer

In the Direct to Consumer segment, clients have the ability to interact with Rocket Mortgage digitally and/or with the Company's mortgage bankers. The Company markets to potential clients in this segment through various brand campaigns and performance marketing channels. The Direct to Consumer segment derives revenue from originating, closing, selling and servicing predominantly agency-conforming loans, which are pooled and sold to the secondary market. The segment also includes title and settlement services and appraisal management, complementing the Company's end-to-end mortgage origination experience. Servicing activities are fully allocated to the Direct to Consumer segment and are viewed as an extension of the client experience. Servicing enables Rocket Mortgage to establish and maintain long term relationships with our clients, through multiple touchpoints at regular engagement intervals.

DIRECT TO CONSUMER (3) ($ in millions)



Q3-25

Q3-24

YTD 25

YTD 24

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Sold loan volume $ 17,139

$ 14,006

$ 42,559

$ 36,087 Sold loan gain on sale margin 4.35 %

4.10 %

4.45 %

4.16 % Total revenue, net $ 975

$ 331

$ 2,763

$ 2,406 Adjusted revenue $ 1,153

$ 1,007

$ 3,180

$ 2,789 Contribution margin $ 469

$ 456

$ 1,243

$ 1,174

Partner Network

The Rocket Professional platform supports our Partner Network segment, where we leverage our superior client service and widely recognized brand to grow marketing and influencer relationships and our mortgage broker partnerships through Rocket Pro. Our marketing partnerships consist of well-known consumer-focused companies that find value in our award-winning client experience and want to offer their clients mortgage solutions with our trusted, widely recognized brand. These organizations connect their clients directly to us through marketing channels and a referral process. Our influencer partnerships are typically with companies that employ licensed mortgage professionals that find value in our client experience, technology and efficient mortgage process, where mortgages may not be their primary offering. We also enable clients to start the mortgage process through the Rocket platform in the way that works best for them, including through a local mortgage broker.

PARTNER NETWORK (3) ($ in millions)



Q3-25

Q3-24

YTD 25

YTD 24

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Sold loan volume $ 13,671

$ 12,405

$ 36,286

$ 31,470 Sold loan gain on sale margin 1.11 %

1.47 %

1.11 %

1.53 % Total revenue, net $ 168

$ 177

$ 429

$ 535 Adjusted revenue $ 168

$ 177

$ 429

$ 535 Contribution margin $ 96

$ 112

$ 236

$ 353



(3) We measure the performance of the Direct to Consumer and Partner Network segments primarily on a contribution margin basis. Contribution margin is intended to measure the direct profitability of each segment and is calculated as Adjusted revenue less directly attributable expenses. Directly attributable expenses include salaries, commissions and team member benefits, general and administrative expenses, marketing and advertising expenses and other expenses, such as mortgage servicing related expenses and expenses generated from Rocket Close (title and settlement services). A loan is considered "sold" when it is sold to investors on the secondary market. See "Summary Segment Results" section below and "Segments" footnote in the "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Company's forthcoming filing on Form 10-Q for more information.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total available cash was $6.2 billion as of September 30, 2025, which includes $5.8 billion of cash and cash equivalents, and $0.4 billion of corporate cash used to self-fund loan originations. This total available cash includes $4.0 billion from the unsecured notes issued in June 2025 in anticipation of refinancing Mr. Cooper's unsecured debt and paydown of existing MSR debt upon closing.

Additionally, we have access to $1.1 billion of undrawn lines of credit, and $2.0 billion of undrawn MSR lines of credit from financing facilities, for a total liquidity position of $9.3 billion as of September 30, 2025. Subsequent to the quarter on October 1, $3.1 billion of Mr. Cooper's legacy unsecured debt was refinanced with the proceeds from the June issuance and the remaining $1.9 billion of Mr. Cooper's legacy unsecured debt was assumed or refinanced through an exchange offer. Also subsequent to the quarter, we upsized our undrawn lines of credit to $2.3 billion, further enhancing our liquidity profile.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS ($ in millions)



September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

(Unaudited)



Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,836

$ 1,273 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 7,364

7,633 Funding facilities 10,523

6,708 Other financing facilities and debt 8,592

4,132 Total equity 8,851

9,043

Third Quarter Earnings Call

Rocket Companies will host a live conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on October 30, 2025 to discuss its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. A live webcast of the event will be available online by clicking on the "Investor Info" section of our website. The webcast will also be available via rocketcompanies.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations site following the conclusion of the event.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) ($ In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Revenue













Gain on sale of loans













Gain on sale of loans excluding fair value of

originated MSRs, net $ 641,721

$ 506,688

$ 1,621,295

$ 1,396,128 Fair value of originated MSRs 385,692

337,702

993,644

906,044 Gain on sale of loans, net 1,027,413

844,390

2,614,939

2,302,172 Loan servicing (loss) income













Servicing fee income 413,138

373,796

1,215,111

1,074,219 Change in fair value of MSRs (479,602)

(878,311)

(1,127,672)

(934,744) Loan servicing (loss) income, net (66,464)

(504,515)

87,439

139,475 Interest income













Interest income 126,459

108,566

342,051

309,961 Interest expense on funding facilities (90,778)

(101,820)

(245,696)

(234,556) Interest income, net 35,681

6,746

96,355

75,405 Other income 608,654

300,327

1,204,066

814,334 Total revenue, net 1,605,284

646,948

4,002,799

3,331,386 Expenses













Salaries, commissions and team member benefits 874,774

607,526

2,107,841

1,702,042 General and administrative expenses 354,554

221,074

902,790

690,691 Marketing and advertising expenses 274,273

200,528

825,946

617,761 Depreciation and amortization 78,340

28,607

132,776

83,633 Interest and amortization expense on non-

funding debt 137,195

38,620

233,200

115,349 Other expenses 70,344

47,912

183,283

128,817 Total expenses 1,789,480

1,144,267

4,385,836

3,338,293 Loss before income taxes (184,196)

(497,319)

(383,037)

(6,907) Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 60,342

15,895

80,826

(5,878) Net loss (123,854)

(481,424)

(302,211)

(12,785) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest —

459,413

166,189

8,284 Net loss attributable to Rocket Companies $ (123,854)

$ (22,011)

$ (136,022)

$ (4,501)















Loss per share of Participating Common Stock













Basic $ (0.06)

$ (0.16)

$ (0.17)

$ (0.03) Diluted $ (0.06)

$ (0.19)

$ (0.17)

$ (0.03)















Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic 2,106,227,188

141,763,221

815,634,892

139,475,981 Diluted 2,106,227,188

2,003,296,515

815,634,892

139,475,981

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ In Thousands)



September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 Assets (Unaudited)



Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,836,104

$ 1,272,853 Restricted cash 21,036

16,468 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 11,657,795

9,020,176 Derivative assets, at fair value 329,559

192,433 Mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs"), at fair value 7,364,129

7,633,371 Notes receivable and due from affiliates 17,433

14,245 Property and equipment, net 201,282

213,848 Deferred tax asset, net 11,800

521,824 Lease right of use assets 260,056

281,770 Loans subject to repurchase right from Ginnie Mae 2,842,715

2,785,146 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 3,282,853

1,227,517 Other assets 1,751,366

1,330,412 Total assets $ 33,576,128

$ 24,510,063 Liabilities and equity





Liabilities





Funding facilities $ 10,523,088

$ 6,708,186 Other financing facilities and debt:





Senior Notes, net 8,537,628

4,038,926 Early buy out facility 54,589

92,949 Accounts payable 297,536

181,713 Lease liabilities 294,662

319,296 Derivative liabilities, at fair value 65,211

11,209 Investor reserves 98,725

99,998 Notes payable and due to affiliates 2,839

31,280 Tax receivable agreement liability 590,490

581,183 Loans subject to repurchase right from Ginnie Mae 2,842,715

2,785,146 Deferred tax liability 551,869

17,445 Other liabilities 865,313

599,352 Total liabilities $ 24,724,665

$ 15,466,683 Equity





Preferred stock $ —

$ — Class A common stock 2

1 Class B common stock —

— Class C common stock —

— Class D common stock —

19 Class L common stock 19

— Additional paid-in capital 8,797,962

389,695 Retained earnings 55,199

312,834 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,719)

(48) Non-controlling interest —

8,340,879 Total equity 8,851,463

9,043,380 Total liabilities and equity $ 33,576,128

$ 24,510,063

Summary Segment Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 ($ in millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Direct to Consumer

Partner Network

Segments Total

All Other

Total Total U.S. GAAP Revenue, net $ 975

$ 168

$ 1,143

$ 462

$ 1,605 Change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation

assumptions (net of hedges) 177

—

177

—

177 Adjusted revenue $ 1,153

$ 168

$ 1,320

$ 463

$ 1,783 Less: Directly attributable expenses 684

72

755

279

1,034 Contribution margin (1) $ 469

$ 96

$ 565

$ 184

$ 748

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Direct to

Consumer

Partner

Network

Segments Total

All Other

Total Total U.S. GAAP Revenue, net $ 331

$ 177

$ 508

$ 139

$ 647 Change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation

assumptions (net of hedges) 676

—

676

—

676 Adjusted revenue $ 1,007

$ 177

$ 1,184

$ 139

$ 1,323 Less: Directly attributable expenses 551

65

616

85

701 Contribution margin (1) $ 456

$ 112

$ 568

$ 53

$ 622

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Direct to

Consumer

Partner

Network

Segments

Total

All Other

Total Total U.S. GAAP Revenue, net $ 2,763

$ 429

$ 3,193

$ 810

$ 4,003 Change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation

assumptions (net of hedges) 416

—

416

—

416 Adjusted revenue $ 3,180

$ 429

$ 3,609

$ 810

$ 4,419 Less: Directly attributable expenses 1,937

193

2,130

518

2,648 Contribution margin (1) $ 1,243

$ 236

$ 1,479

$ 292

$ 1,771

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Direct to

Consumer

Partner

Network

Segments

Total

All Other

Total Total U.S. GAAP Revenue, net $ 2,406

$ 535

$ 2,941

$ 390

$ 3,331 Change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation

assumptions (net of hedges) 383

—

383

—

383 Adjusted revenue $ 2,789

$ 535

$ 3,324

$ 390

$ 3,714 Less: Directly attributable expenses 1,615

182

1,797

263

2,060 Contribution margin (1) $ 1,174

$ 353

$ 1,527

$ 127

$ 1,654





(1) We measure the performance of the segments primarily on a contribution margin basis. Contribution margin is intended to measure the direct profitability of each segment and is calculated as Adjusted revenue less directly attributable expenses. Adjusted revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure described below. Directly attributable expenses include salaries, commissions and team member benefits, general and administrative expenses, marketing and advertising expenses and other expenses, such as mortgage servicing related expenses and expenses generated from Rocket Close (title and settlement services).

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Adjusted Revenue Reconciliation ($ in millions)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Total revenue, net $ 1,605

$ 647

$ 4,003

$ 3,331 Change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation

assumptions (net of hedges) (1) 177

676

416

383 Adjusted revenue $ 1,783

$ 1,323

$ 4,419

$ 3,714





(1) Reflects changes in market interest rates and assumptions, including discount rates and prepayment speeds, gains or losses on sales of MSRs during the period and the effects of contractual prepayment protection associated with sales or purchases of MSRs.

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation ($ in millions)



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net loss attributable to Rocket Companies $ (124)

$ (22)

$ (136)

$ (5) Net loss impact from pro forma conversion of

Class D common shares to Class A common shares

(1) —

(459)

(166)

(7) Adjustment to the (provision for) benefit from

income tax (2) (15)

105

14

7 Tax-effected net loss (2) (139)

(376)

(288)

(5) Share-based compensation expense (3) 69

40

160

110 Change in fair value of MSRs due to

valuation assumptions (net of hedges) (4) 177

676

416

383 Acquisition-related expenses (5) 96

—

158

— Amortization of acquired intangible assets (6) 49

—

49

— Change in Tax receivable agreement liability (7) 2

—

10

— Tax impact of adjustments (8) (97)

(175)

(196)

(120) Other tax adjustments (9) 1

1

3

3 Adjusted net income $ 158

$ 166

$ 313

$ 371





(1) Reflects net income (loss) to Class A common shares from pro forma exchange and conversion of corresponding shares of our Class D common shares held by non-controlling interest holders during the periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024. Class D common shares were exchanged and retired on June 30, 2025, the date the Up-C Collapse was effectuated.



(2) Rocket Companies is subject to U.S. Federal income taxes, in addition to state, local and Canadian taxes with respect to its allocable share of any net taxable income or loss of Holdings. The adjustment to the (provision for) benefit from income tax reflects the difference between (a) the income tax computed using the effective tax rates below applied to the Loss before income taxes assuming Rocket Companies, Inc. owns 100% of the non-voting common interest units of Rocket LLC Holdings for all nine months presented and (b) the (benefit from) provision for income taxes. The effective income tax rate was 24.80% and 24.40% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The effective income tax rate was 24.74% and 24.40% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.



(3) The three and nine months ended September 2025 exclude the impact of acquisition-related expenses.



(4) Reflects changes in market interest rates and assumptions, including discount rates and prepayment speeds, gains or losses on sales of MSRs during the period and the effects of contractual prepayment protection associated with sales or purchases of MSRs.



(5) Primarily consists of transaction costs associated with the acquisitions and Up-C Collapse, such as professional service fees (including integration costs), debt financing fees related to the Bridge Facility, and severance expense (including accelerated share-based compensation).



(6) Reflects amortization of intangible assets related to the Redfin acquisition.



(7) Reflects changes in estimates of tax rates and other variables of the Tax receivable agreement liability.



(8) Tax impact of adjustments gives effect to the income tax related to share-based compensation expense, change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation assumptions (net of hedges), acquisition-related expenses and the change in Tax receivable agreement liability, at the effective tax rates for each period.



(9) Represents tax benefits due to the amortization of intangible assets and other tax attributes resulting from the historical purchases of Holdings Units, net of payment obligations under Tax Receivable Agreement.

Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Reconciliation ($ in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Diluted weighted average Participating Common Stock

outstanding 2,106,227,188

2,003,296,515

815,634,892

139,475,981 Assumed pro forma conversion of Class D shares (1) —

—

1,219,041,417

1,848,879,483 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding 2,106,227,188

2,003,296,515

2,034,676,309

1,988,355,464















Adjusted net income $ 158

$ 166

$ 313

$ 371 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.07

$ 0.08

$ 0.15

$ 0.19





(1) Reflects the pro forma exchange and conversion of anti-dilutive Class D common shares to Class A common shares. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, Class D common shares were anti-dilutive and are excluded in the Diluted weighted average Participating Common Stock outstanding in the table above. Class D common shares were exchanged and retired on June 30, 2025, the date the Up-C Collapse was effectuated.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation ($ in millions)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net loss $ (124)

$ (481)

$ (302)

$ (13) Interest and amortization expense on non-

funding debt (1) 111

39

195

115 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (60)

(16)

(81)

6 Depreciation and amortization (2) 30

29

84

84 Share-based compensation expense (3) 69

40

160

110 Change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation

assumptions (net of hedges) (4) 177

676

416

383 Acquisition-related expenses (1)(5) 96

—

158

— Amortization of acquired intangible assets (6) 49

—

49

— Change in Tax receivable agreement liability (7) 2

—

10

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 349

$ 286

$ 690

$ 685





(1) Debt financing fees related to the Bridge Facility are a nonrecurring acquisition-related expense impacting the 2025 periods, and therefore excluded from Interest and amortization expense on non-funding debt, and included as Acquisition-related expenses.



(2) The three and nine months ended September 2025 exclude the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets.



(3) The three and nine months ended September 2025 exclude the impact of acquisition-related expenses.



(4) Reflects changes in market interest rates and assumptions, including discount rates and prepayment speeds, gains or losses on sales of MSRs during the period and the effects of contractual prepayment protection associated with sales or purchases of MSRs.



(5) Primarily consists of transaction costs associated with the acquisitions and Up-C Collapse, such as professional service fees (including integration costs), debt financing fees related to the Bridge Facility, and severance expense (including accelerated share-based compensation).



(6) Reflects amortization of intangible assets related to the Redfin acquisition.



(7) Reflects changes in estimates of tax rates and other variables of the Tax receivable agreement liability.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with information in addition to our results as determined by GAAP, we disclose Adjusted revenue, Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA (collectively "our non-GAAP financial measures") as non-GAAP measures which management believes provide useful information to investors. We believe that the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our results of operations because each measure assists both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for revenue, Net loss, or any other operating performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may define our non-GAAP financial measures differently, and as a result, our measures of our non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to those of other companies. Our non-GAAP financial measures provide indicators of performance that are not affected by fluctuations in certain costs or other items. Accordingly, management believes that these measurements are useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period, and management relies on these measures for planning and forecasting of future periods. Additionally, these measures allow management to compare our results with those of other companies that have different financing and capital structures.

We define "Adjusted revenue" as total revenues net of the change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") due to valuation assumptions (net of hedges). We define "Adjusted net income" as tax-effected Net loss before share-based compensation expense, the change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation assumptions (net of hedges), acquisition-related expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, the change in Tax receivable agreement liability and the tax effects of those adjustments as applicable. We define "Adjusted diluted earnings per share" as Adjusted net income divided by the adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding which includes diluted weighted average Participating Common Stock and the assumed pro forma exchange and conversion of Class D common stock outstanding for the applicable period presented. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as Net loss before interest and amortization expense on non-funding debt, (benefit from) provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation assumptions (net of hedges), acquisition-related expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and the change in Tax receivable agreement liability.

We exclude from each of our non-GAAP financial measures the change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation assumptions (net of hedges), as this represents a non-cash non-realized adjustment to our total revenues, reflecting changes in market interest rates and assumptions, including discount rates and prepayment speeds, which are not indicative of our performance or results of operation. We also exclude gains or losses on sales of MSRs during the period and effects of contractual prepayment protection associated with sales of MSRs. Further, we exclude the amortization of intangible assets recognized from the Redfin acquisition from Adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA. The Redfin intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and the related amortization recorded over their useful lives represents a fixed non-cash expense that is not indicative of our ongoing performance or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA includes Interest expense on funding facilities, which are recorded as a component of Interest income, net, as these expenses are a direct cost driven by loan origination volume. By contrast, interest and amortization expense on non-funding debt is a function of our capital structure and is therefore excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

Our definitions of each of our non-GAAP financial measures allow us to add back certain cash and non-cash charges, and deduct certain gains that are included in calculating Total revenue, net, Net loss attributable to Rocket Companies or Net loss. However, these expenses and gains vary greatly, and are difficult to predict. From time to time in the future, we may include or exclude other items if we believe that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors.

Although we use our non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of our business, such use is limited because they do not include certain material costs necessary to operate our business. Our non-GAAP financial measures can represent the effect of long-term strategies as opposed to short-term results. Our presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. Our non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Because of these limitations, our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business or as measures of cash that will be available to us to meet our obligations.

For financial outlook information, the Company is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of adjusted revenue to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because the GAAP measure cannot be reliably estimated and the reconciliation cannot be performed without unreasonable effort due to their dependence on future uncertainties and adjusting items that the Company cannot reasonably predict at this time but which may be material.

As of June 30, 2025, the effective date of the Up-C Collapse, the Company applies the two-class method for calculating and presenting earnings per share by separately presenting earnings per share for Class A common stock and Class L common stock ("Participating Common Stock").

About Rocket Companies

Founded in 1985, Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) is a Detroit-based fintech platform including mortgage, real estate and personal finance businesses: Rocket Mortgage, Redfin, Mr. Cooper, Rocket Homes, Rocket Close, Rocket Money and Rocket Loans.

With insights from more than 160 million calls with clients each year, 30 petabytes of data and a mission to Help Everyone Home, Rocket Companies is well positioned to be the destination for AI-fueled homeownership. Known for providing exceptional client experiences, J.D. Power has ranked Rocket Mortgage #1 in client satisfaction for primary mortgage origination and mortgage servicing a total of 23 times – the most of any mortgage lender.

For more information, please visit our Corporate Website or Investor Relations Website.

SOURCE Rocket Companies, Inc.