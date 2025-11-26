Rocket Companies CFO Brian Brown to Present at UBS Global Technology and AI Conference

DETROIT, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) ("Rocket Companies" or the "Company"), the Detroit-based fintech platform company including mortgage, real estate and personal finance businesses, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Brian Brown will participate in a fireside chat at the 2025 UBS Global Technology and AI Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, December 3, at 12:55 p.m. MT. A live webcast of the event will be available on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.rocketcompanies.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website following the conclusion of the event.

About Rocket Companies

Founded in 1985, Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) is a Detroit-based fintech platform including mortgage, real estate and personal finance businesses: Rocket Mortgage, Redfin, Mr. Cooper, Rocket Homes, Rocket Close, Rocket Money and Rocket Loans.

With insights from more than 160 million calls with clients each year, 30 petabytes of data and a mission to Help Everyone Home, Rocket Companies is well positioned to be the destination for AI-fueled homeownership. Known for providing exceptional client experiences, J.D. Power has ranked Rocket Mortgage #1 in client satisfaction for primary mortgage origination and mortgage servicing a total of 23 times – the most of any mortgage lender.

For more information, please visit the Company's Corporate website or Investor Relations website.

