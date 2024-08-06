Rocket Mortgage Announces "The Rocket Comedy Tour" in Partnership with Comedian Mike Young

The 25-city showcase will spotlight both household names and featured acts in premiere clubs across the country, including Improv venues in multiple stops

DETROIT, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Mortgage – the nation's largest retail mortgage lender and part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) – today announced the launch of the Rocket Comedy Tour in partnership with comedian, writer and director Mike Young. The 25-stop nationwide tour is set to bring headlining acts alongside Young to intimate theaters across the country, kicking off in Phoenix on October 11, 2024.

The Rocket Comedy Tour is more than a series of shows, it's an avenue to create moments of joy and connection. In a world where the daily grind can take its toll, Rocket Mortgage and Young are on a mission to provide a place for shared laughter. Each stop on the tour – including those at the esteemed Improv venues – promises an evening filled with humor that reminds the audience of "home," making every theater a communal living room where stories and laughs are shared.

"The Rocket Comedy Tour will offer a space where people can recharge and find joy in the shared experience of laughter," said Casey Hurbis, Senior Vice President of Brand Experiences and Strategic Partnerships for Rocket Mortgage. "Mike Young is the perfect partner for this tour. He brings both a comedic flair that is sure to leave a lasting impression and he represents the resilient spirit of our beloved hometown of Detroit."

Along with Young, a handpicked lineup of incredible headliners will captivate and connect with audiences. From the up-and-comers to the seasoned pros, each comedian will contribute their unique brand of humor, ensuring that the Rocket Comedy Tour is an unforgettable experience. After touring with Bob Saget, Sebastian Maniscalco, Russell Peters and Dave Chapelle, Young recently wrote and directed his latest feature "Stealing Jokes" in The Motor City – setting up shop in Detroit where The Rocket Comedy Tour will land for its finale.

The Rocket Comedy Tour will visit 25 cities including Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami and Phoenix.

"I am thrilled to partner with Rocket and collaborate with the top stand-up comedy talent in the nation," said Young. "Having created 'The Young American Comedy Tour' in 2015 featuring Sebastian Maniscalco, Bobby Lee and Bert Kreischer, I experienced the unifying power of comedy firsthand. The Rocket brand is known for providing unique, memorable experiences and their partnership across this multi-city tour will bring an unforgettable touch to each venue."

The Rocket Comedy Tour is managed by Cleveland-based Rock Entertainment Group. Tickets will go on sale on sale later this month.

About Rocket Mortgage

Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage is the largest retail mortgage lender and is a part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT).

The lender enables the American Dream of homeownership and financial freedom through its obsession with an industry-leading, digital-driven client experience. In late 2015, it introduced the first fully digital, completely online mortgage experience. Since its founding in 1985, Rocket Mortgage has closed more than $1.7 trillion of mortgage volume across all 50 states.

J.D. Power has ranked Rocket Mortgage #1 in client satisfaction for primary mortgage origination and mortgage servicing a total of 22 times – the most of any mortgage lender. For 21 years, Rocket Companies - Rocket Mortgage's parent company - has been included on Fortune Magazine's list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, ranking among the top-30 companies every year.

SOURCE Rocket Mortgage