Rocket Mortgage Changes Lives of 14 Americans by Awarding $1.6 Million Through Largest Free-To-Play Game of Super Bowl Squares Ever

Rocket Mortgage's free-to-play giveaway surprised two grand prize winners – Derrick C. from West Chester, Pa. and Maria H. from North Haven, Conn. – providing each $500,000 which can be used to purchase the home of their dreams. Additionally, another 12 Americans won $50,000 each, one for every score change in the game.

While fans were waiting for a chance to win big when the score aligned with their square, Rocket Mortgage aired two 60-second commercials during the game. The ads, which starred comedic powerhouse Tracy Morgan, drew praise from critics, social media users and the overall voting public who weighed in on USA Today's Ad Meter – the premiere ranking platform for Super Bowl advertising. The star-studded spots clearly resonated with Americans, as they took home both the first and second place in Ad Meter rankings. Rocket Mortgage is the first brand in 14 years to dominate the ranking platform in such a way.

While Tracy was the star of the commercials, they also featured cameos from action movie star Dave Bautista, NFL defensive end Joey Bosa and internet star Liza Koshy.

"We enjoyed an exciting game, and appreciate the accolades our commercials are receiving, but what really meant most to us was changing the lives of all the winners in our Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes," said Casey Hurbis, Chief Marketing Officer for Rocket Mortgage. "We love taking some of the most exciting events in sports and finding ways to elevate the experience – which we accomplished with the Rocket Mortgage Squares giveaway. Whether it's helping Americans become homeowners for the first time, finding a home that better fits their life or make their finances more comfortable – we are lucky to be in a position that allows us to make dreams come true every day."

Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares is a supercharged, free-to-play version of the game that is commonplace amongst friends, neighbors and co-workers across the country. Rather than only having one winner selected at the end of every quarter, the company awarded $50,000 every single time the score changed during the game, whether it was the result of a touchdown, an extra point or two-point conversion, a field goal or a safety.

The winners are from 13 different states across the country: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington.

Super Bowl Squares was not the only way Rocket Mortgage was involved in the big game. The company also debuted two 60-second commercials – marking its fourth time advertising during the single largest event on American TV. This year the company supercharged its presence with two advertisements – one focused on its digital experience and the other highlighting the importance of local mortgage brokers.

The spots, which aired during the second and third quarters, featured Tracy Morgan showing viewers the difference between being "pretty sure" and certain they can qualify for a mortgage.

Tracy took the buyers through a myriad of wild, crazy and hilarious scenarios that clearly displayed how "pretty sure" simply isn't an option. Clients can be certain they will have a simple and seamless homebuying experience when they utilize Rocket Mortgage's digital solutions or work with an independent mortgage broker who leverages Rocket technology.

Through a multi-year partnership with the National Football League, Rocket Mortgage is the Official Mortgage Provider of the NFL. You can watch both of Rocket Mortgage's Super Bowl commercials and see a look behind-the-scenes at the making of the ads, on the company's YouTube page.

