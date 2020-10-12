Rocket Mortgage Introduces New Tech Platform to Empower Real Estate Agents

"Our team is constantly leveraging the power of technology to streamline and simplify the mortgage process. Rocket Pro Insight is the latest innovation in a long line of FinTech tools we have created to improve the experience and give added confidence to our clients and their partners," said Jay Farner, CEO of Rocket Companies. "There is no doubt real estate agents are crucial in the home purchase process. They are the homebuyer's ally and partner from beginning to end. For that reason, we created Rocket Pro Insight – to arm these professionals with the tools they need to get more clients to the closing table with ease."

The Rocket Mortgage team performed extensive research, asking real estate agents what they need to improve the homebuying experience for their clients. The number one answer was 'insight.' Rocket Pro Insight allows agents to quickly and easily check the status of the mortgage to ensure it is moving smoothly through the process and will be ready for closing on time.

In addition to information regarding the mortgage process, Rocket Pro Insight allows agents to adjust their client's approval letter within the client's approved range – an important tool when negotiating offers. Also, if a real estate professional sees a key document is needed, the agent can upload it for the client.

Joining the Rocket Pro Insight platform is extremely easy. Rocket Mortgage clients can simply grant their agent access at any time, or real estate professionals can request to be connected - with the client's approval.

"I think Rocket Pro Insight will be great. I look forward to using it," said Holly Dodge, a Realtor from the Keyes Company – Florida's largest independent real estate brokerage. "It's going to have everything that I, or any other agent, needs to know. Best yet, it will be right on an app that I can pull up to see where we're at in the process. That's going to save a lot of time."

Rocket Mortgage also recently formed a relationship with Realtor.com – bringing together two of the biggest, and most prestigious, brands in real estate. The initiative helps homebuyers on Realtor.com easily connect with the simplest and most convenient way to get approved for a mortgage. Additionally, agents who partner with Realtor.com can work with financially-ready buyers who – with a Verified Approval Letter from Rocket Mortgage – are nearly twice as likely to close on their mortgage. Realtor.com partner agents now also have a heightened level of transparency through Rocket Pro Insight.

To start using Rocket Pro Insight, agents can sign up at RocketPro.com/Insight. They can create an account and start linking to their clients' mortgages in a matter of minutes.

About Quicken Loans / Rocket Mortgage

Detroit-based Quicken Loans, the nation's largest home mortgage lender, enables the American Dream of homeownership and financial freedom through its obsession with an industry-leading, digital-driven client experience. The company closed $145 billion dollars of mortgage volume across all 50 states in 2019. In late 2015, Quicken Loans introduced Rocket Mortgage, the first fully digital mortgage experience. Currently, 98% of all home loans originated by Quicken Loans utilize Rocket Mortgage Technology.

Quicken Loans moved its headquarters to downtown Detroit in 2010. Today, Quicken Loans and the Rock Family of Companies employs more than 19,000 full-time team members in Detroit's urban core. The company generates loan production from web centers located in Detroit, Cleveland and Phoenix and operates a centralized loan processing facility in Detroit. Quicken Loans ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction for primary mortgage origination by J.D. Power for the past 10 consecutive years, 2010 – 2019, and also ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction among all mortgage servicers the past seven consecutive years, 2014 – 2020.

Quicken Loans was once again named to FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" list in 2020 and has been included in the magazine's top 1/3rd of companies named to the list for the past 18 consecutive years. In addition, Essence Magazine named Quicken Loans "#1 Place to Work in the Country for African Americans."

For more information and company news visit QuickenLoans.com/press-room.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom. Rocket Companies offers an industry-leading client experience powered by our simple, fast, and trusted digital solutions. Rocket Companies has 20,000 team members across the United States. Its flagship company, Rocket Mortgage, has been named to Fortune magazine's list of "100 Best Companies to Work For" for 17 consecutive years.

