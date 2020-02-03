Rocket Mortgage Pays Out $1.75 Million in Largest Ever Free-To-Play Super Bowl Squares Game

DETROIT, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans, the nation's largest mortgage lender, made history on Sunday night by paying out a total of $1.75 million in the largest game of Super Bowl Squares in history. The game, which was free to play, kicked off Rocket Mortgage's new multi-year deal with the National Football League, making it the Official Mortgage Sponsor of the NFL.

A total of 15 people won $50,000 each during Super Bowl LIV, as a result of 15 score changes in the game. Two additional winners walked away with the grand prize of $500,000 each – which could be used toward the purchase of their dream home.

"While the action on the field was second-to-none, we heard from clients and fans all across the country how closely they were keeping up with their squares at home," said Jay Farner, CEO of Quicken Loans. "Rocket Mortgage has become known for adding to the excitement of big sporting events, and with the Super Bowl Squares concept of 'winning money without risking money,' it is exciting to think that we helped play a role in the buzz surrounding such a world-class event by giving people the chance to win $500,000 that they can use to purchase the home of their dreams."

Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares winners represented 12 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Texas. The two $500,000 grand prize winners are from Connecticut and Illinois.

The game was a slight variation from how football squares is traditionally played. Usually a winner is determined at the end of each quarter based on whose "square" aligns with the score when the quarter ends. Rocket Mortgage added a fun twist, selecting a $50,000 winner every single time the score changed during the game.

That meant someone won $50,000 for every touchdown, extra point and field goal during Super Bowl LIV. The two grand prize winners who scored $500,000 were selected at halftime and at the end of the game, respectively.

To celebrate the best year in its 34-year history, Quicken Loans could not leave out its 18,000 team members who were the reason for the company's success. Since team members could not participate in the public-facing game, the company hosted an internal Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares game for team members from Quicken Loans and the Rock Family of Companies. In this internal game, 15 team members each won $1,000 prizes. Additionally, two internal grand prize winners – one from Detroit and one from Phoenix – won two tickets apiece to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida on February 7, 2021. The grand prize includes airfare and hotel accommodations.

On top of the success around the Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares, Rocket Mortgage aired a commercial during the first quarter of the game – the third Super Bowl commercial in the company's history. Jason Momoa, who has portrayed a superhero and a warrior in blockbuster movies and hit TV shows, starred in the 60-second spot showing how he gets comfortable in his home. The commercial debuted after a week-long roll out of teasers on both the Rocket Mortgage YouTube channel and Momoa's Instagram page (@PrideOfGypsies). The "Comfortable" spot ranked fifth overall in USA Today's Ad Meter, which ranked all 60 Super Bowl ads by consumer rating.

The Hollywood star was seen being his "true self," which meant taking off his muscular chest and abs, massive arms and luscious locks. The commercial reminded the Super Bowl LIV audience that they should be just as comfortable with their home financing as they are living in their home. His wife, Lisa Bonet, also appeared in the commercial.

About Quicken Loans / Rocket Mortgage

Detroit-based Quicken Loans is the nation's largest home mortgage lender. The company closed nearly $145 billion dollars of mortgage volume across all 50 states from in 2019. In late 2015 Quicken Loans introduced Rocket Mortgage, the first fully digital mortgage experience. Today, 98% of all home loans originated by Quicken Loans utilize Rocket Mortgage Technology.

Quicken Loans moved its headquarters to downtown Detroit in 2010. Today, Quicken Loans and its Family of Companies employ more than 18,000 full-time team members in Detroit's urban core. The company generates loan production from web centers located in Detroit, Cleveland and Phoenix. Quicken Loans also operates a centralized loan processing facility in Detroit, as well as its San Diego-based One Reverse Mortgage unit. Quicken Loans ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction for primary mortgage origination by J.D. Power for the past ten consecutive years, 2010 – 2019, and also ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction among all mortgage servicers the past six consecutive years, 2014 – 2019.

Quicken Loans was once again named to FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" list in 2019 and has been included in the magazine's top 1/3rd of companies named to the list for the past 16 consecutive years. In addition, Essence Magazine named Quicken Loans "#1 Place to Work in the Country for African Americans."

