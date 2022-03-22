Rocket Mortgage Steps Up to the Plate as Exclusive Mortgage Partner of Detroit Tigers and Presenting Sponsor of Opening Day

This partnership, Rocket Mortgage's first with a Major League Baseball team, includes signage throughout Comerica Park, including one-of-a-kind branding on both foul poles. The "Rocket" foul poles in left and right field will feature the company's iconic branding and Gate B, located at the corner of Witherell Street and East Adams Avenue, will be rebranded the "Rocket Mortgage Entry."

"As a company with deep Detroit roots, Rocket Mortgage is honored to partner with the Tigers, a team synonymous with the city we love. The Tigers' rich heritage is a source of pride for Detroiters the world over, and we are excited to now be a small part of the ballclub's legacy," said Casey Hurbis, Chief Marketing Officer of Rocket Mortgage. "Together, we will use our partnership to shine a spotlight on our hometown by creating a vibrant environment for fans to cheer on the Tigers and help drive meaningful change to eliminate the digital divide in Detroit."

To help end the digital divide in Detroit, Rocket Mortgage announced a new promotion in conjunction with its Tigers Partnership. Each time a Tigers player hits a home run off the "Rocket" foul poles, Rocket Mortgage will contribute $5,000 to the Connect 313 Fund. If the home run results in a grand slam, the company will contribute $20,000 to bring digital connectivity and literacy to Detroiters.

The Connect 313 Fund was established in 2020. It is the coordinating body for the citywide effort dedicated to bridging the digital divide and ensuring all Detroiters have equitable access to the internet and technology. The fund is a collaboration between the City of Detroit, the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rocket Companies, Microsoft and the United Way of Southeastern Michigan.

"We are proud to partner with Rocket Mortgage, another Detroit-based company that is incredibly dedicated to our community," said Chris McGowan, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. "We look forward to working together to create special moments and memories for Tigers fans for years to come."

The partnership also includes branding opportunities for Rocket Pro TPO, the division of Rocket Mortgage that works with independent mortgage brokers; and Rocket Homes, the technology-driven real estate service provider. Both brands are part of the Rocket Companies platform.

Fans can purchase individual game tickets for the 2022 season, including for Opening Day, at Tigers.com.

About Rocket Mortgage

Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage, the nation's largest home mortgage lender and part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), enables the American Dream of homeownership and financial freedom through its obsession with an industry-leading, digital-driven client experience. In late 2015, it introduced the first fully digital, completely online mortgage experience. Rocket Mortgage closed $351 billion dollars of mortgage volume across all 50 states in 2021.

Rocket Mortgage moved its headquarters to downtown Detroit in 2010. Today, Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Companies employ 26,000 full-time team members nationwide. The company generates loan production from web centers located in Detroit, Cleveland and Phoenix. Rocket Mortgage ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction in mortgage servicing by J.D. Power for the past eight straight years, 2014 – 2021.

Rocket Companies, Rocket Mortgage's parent company, ranked #5 on Fortune's list of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" in 2021 and has placed in the top third of the list for 18 consecutive years.

For more information and company news visit RocketMortgage.com/PressRoom.

About the Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers, Inc., a charter member of the American League in 1901, have won four World Series and 11 American League pennants. The Tigers play their home games at Comerica Park located within The District Detroit, one of the largest sports and entertainment developments in the country. For more information about the Tigers and the Ilitch Companies, visit Tigers.com, DistrictDetroit.com and IlitchCompanies.com.

About Ilitch Sports + Entertainment

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment (IS+E) is reimagining the power and potential of providing world-class sports and entertainment experiences to fans, guests, and corporate partners. IS+E was formed as the shared business arm of the storied Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers, Olympia Parking, and The District Detroit, the region's emerging epicenter of entertainment in the heart of the city. Ilitch Sports + Entertainment operates the award-winning Little Caesars Arena, Comerica Park, and the iconic Fox Theatre, all within a four-block radius in The District Detroit. It also maintains a joint venture interest in 313 Presents and provides facility management services for Pine Knob Music Theatre, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, and the Meadowbrook Amphitheatre.

