Rocket Referrals Launches Sidecar for Insurance Agencies Using HawkSoft

CANBY, Ore., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkSoft, the Oregon-based insurtech developer, and Rocket Referrals, a leading insurance communication platform, introduced integration between their two platforms in 2020. This integration allowed mutual customers to seamlessly leverage their management system data in automated marketing campaigns. Driven by the success of their partnership, Rocket Referrals has rolled out Sidecar – a new tool for independent insurance agents who use HawkSoft as their management system of choice.

"We know it can be frustrating for agents to switch back and forth between their management system and other apps they use to grow their business," said Torey Maerz, CEO, Rocket Referrals. "Wouldn't it be great if you didn't need to look a customer up in multiple systems? So, we made it happen." Rocket Referrals developed Sidecar to minimize friction between using their communication platform with HawkSoft.

With Sidecar, agents can see an updated view of a customer in Rocket Referrals simultaneously as they are working on that client's record in HawkSoft, regardless of the window they are viewing. Agents can also:

View the most recent feedback a client has provided,

Quickly identify promoters (happy clients) and detractors (clients at risk),

Start new and continue existing Rocket Referrals text conversations within Sidecar,

See how data is mapped between the two systems and keep client records accurate and up to date.

"Rocket Referrals built Sidecar to make life easier for HawkSoft customers, and they chose to include it at no additional cost for agencies using their platform," said Rushang Shah, VP of Marketing for HawkSoft. "This is the kind of partnership that makes HawkSoft excited: a partner working proactively to do what's best for and right by independent agents."

Agents can download Sidecar for HawkSoft from their Rocket Referrals account. Mutual customers can also enable integration in HawkSoft's Marketplace. To learn more, visit: https://www.rocketreferrals.com/integrations/hawksoft/

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

About Rocket Referrals

Rocket Referrals is a leading insurance communications platform based in Des Moines, Iowa. Since 2013, Rocket Referrals has been providing insurance agents across the U.S. with innovative tools to gather and analyze NPS feedback, manage online reputation, collect reviews and testimonials, grow referrals, automate cross-selling, and manage communications spanning email, text messaging and direct mail. For more, visit www.rocketreferrals.com.

Media Contacts:

HawkSoft

Rushang Shah

VP, Marketing

866-884-4680

[email protected]



Rocket Referrals

Yana Glezina

[email protected]

SOURCE HawkSoft

Related Links

https://www.hawksoft.com

