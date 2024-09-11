Rocketium co-Founder & CEO, Satej Sirur, Recognized as One of RETHINK Retail's Top AI Leaders in Retail for 2024

Walmart Veteran Matthew Adam Smith to Lead Expansive "AiR" Initiative

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Satej Sirur, co-Founder & CEO of Rocketium has been named one of the 2024 Top AI Leaders in Retail by RETHINK Retail as part of its newly launched AiR (AI in Retail) program. The list highlights 150 leaders across 10 categories driving AI innovation, including Retailers & Brands, Technology, Investors, Ethicists, and more.

"I'm honored to be among the Top AI Leaders in Retail and excited to collaborate with fellow AI innovators," said Satej Sirur, co-Founder and CEO of Rocketium. "AI is a powerful tool that makes good teams exceptional. Those rethinking every area of work using AI will easily outpace their competition. We see this daily from the Marketing and Creative teams who are Rocketium customers."

The announcement comes on the heels of successful AI-themed events at NRF's Big Show and ShopTalk earlier this year, where top executives discussed the rapid evolution of retail AI solutions. "The response to these events confirmed the need for a trusted, always-on resource dedicated to AI in retail," said Paul Lewis, Co-founder and Managing Director of RETHINK Retail. AiR aims to educate retail professionals, showcase groundbreaking work, and provide a forum for leaders to collaborate on shaping the future of retail.

As an AI retail pioneer, Satej brings deep insights from his work with leading retail brands such as Amazon, Walmart, and Colgate-Palmolive. Leveraging Rocketium's AI-powered platform, his team has consistently driven retail and e-commerce growth, ensuring creative excellence at every step. Satej joins honorees from companies such as Diebold Nixdorf, Microsoft, Intel, and PwC, in this prestigious recognition.

To lead AiR, RETHINK Retail has appointed Matthew Adam Smith as Executive Director. Smith, a former leader in Walmart's retail media network and eCommerce marketplace, is also Founder and CEO of TWO ISAACS, a consultancy focused on AI-driven business transformation. "Our Top AI Leaders will be more than just a list," said Smith. "We're building a diverse community to guide the industry through the most transformational era in our history."

The honorees will join RETHINK Retail's existing communities of Top Retail Experts and Global Retail Leaders to collaborate on addressing complex industry challenges. The AiR platform also offers members peer connections, private events, speaking opportunities, and more.

AI is transforming retail operations in areas such as creative production, demand forecasting, inventory management, and marketing operations. The innovations driven by AiR leaders include Chatbots, Autonomous Robots, Smart Shelves, and Predictive Analytics, enhancing personalization, automation, and efficiency in retail.

In conjunction with the announcement, RETHINK Retail is launching a new wave of AiR content, including video and podcast interviews with honorees, and is soliciting submissions of AI case studies from individuals or companies in the retail sector. RETHINK Retail will feature selected submissions in an upcoming AiR "LookBook" and live at the first-ever AiR Virtual Summit in fall 2024, and consider them for the first-ever AiR Awards in early 2025.

For more information about the AiR Program, the full list of Top AI Leaders and opportunities to participate in the community, visit rethink.industries/air.

AiR (AI in Retail) is the leading community and platform helping retailers harness AI's transformative power. We provide members with insights, strategies, and innovative ideas to revolutionize their businesses.

RETHINK Retail is a premier destination for executive-led insights into retail's evolving landscape. Our award-winning content reaches top decision-makers and industry leaders worldwide.

Rocketium's AI-driven CreativeOps platform helps streamline the entire Creative Operations process, from planning and production to review. With features such as brand governance, design system integrations, creative automation, easy review & approval, and creative analytics, Rocketium empowers brands and agencies to improve efficiency in their creative workflows - enabling teams to create more visuals in 50% less time and at 30% lower costs.

