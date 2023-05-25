Rocketlane Integrates with HubSpot to Help Customers Fast-Track Sales-To-Project Kickoff; Joins HubSpot Marketplace

Rocketlane

25 May, 2023

The integration makes sales handoffs seamless and automates project creation for customer onboarding and implementation teams when deals are marked Closed Won in HubSpot

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane, the leading customer onboarding and project delivery platform, today announced its HubSpot integration and that it is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace. The two-way sync between Rocketlane and HubSpot gives both the onboarding and sales teams more context on each customer and keeps them on the same page through the journey.

The integration eliminates manual processes around project kickoffs and frees up time spent on updating details based on changes in the deal status in HubSpot.

Key benefits of Rocketlane's HubSpot integration:

  1. Seamless sales-to-customer-onboarding handoff
    Account information such as deal size, business goals, sales notes, etc., gets automatically pushed into Rocketlane, giving onboarding teams full context without the customers having to repeat themselves.

  2. Auto-creation of customer onboarding plans
    Leveraging HubSpot's workflows and its own superior templatization capabilities, Rocketlane automatically creates project plans with timelines, role assignments, and resource allocations as soon as a deal is marked as Closed Won.

  3. Plan resources with an eye on the pipeline
    With information on all the projects in the pipeline and insight into the onboarding/implementation team's bandwidth, project managers can plan for staffing in advance and execute without delays.

"After a successful sales closure, taking the foot off the pedal is a sin," said Srikrishnan Ganesan, CEO of Rocketlane. "This integration brings together two best-of-breed technology players and leverages the power of automation to get customer projects off the ground immediately without losing sight of their journey. Rocketlane is the industry leader in the customer onboarding space and continues to lead by innovation with the latest integration."

"Solving for the customers is at the core of HubSpot culture," said Catie Moynihan, Senior App Partner Manager at HubSpot. "Rocketlane's HubSpot integration will be helpful in accelerating customers' time-to-value. Teams can now deliver faster with setup lead time eliminated. We look forward to seeing the impact of this partnership on metrics like go-live dates, CSAT, and realized revenue."

App Partners are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and have been accepted to the App Marketplace based on their compliance with a set of requirements. HubSpot's App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations.

The integration is available from the Standard plan and above. To learn more about the Rocketlane and HubSpot integration, schedule a demo here.

About Rocketlane

Rocketlane is a purpose-built customer onboarding and PSA platform that helps businesses accelerate their time to value, boost customer satisfaction, and thereby reduce churn. The platform replaces generic project management, document collaboration, and communication tools with a unique, unified workspace that improves communication, collaboration, and project visibility for businesses and their customers. It equips teams with trends and benchmarks across projects, which in turn helps them develop and optimize playbooks and best practices.

For more information, visit rocketlane.com.

Media Contact
Steve Colberg
720.476.9989
[email protected] 

SOURCE Rocketlane

